20 best-dressed celebrity duos who aced couple dressing this year

Be it jammies, a glamorous red carpet moment, a casual stroll on the streets or a front-row appearance at fashion shows, celebrity couples always tend to make a statement with their sartorial choices. However, when these celebrities step out as couples, the star power multiplies and so does the intensity of the fashion moment.

Some of the best-dressed celebrity couples slaying their coordinated looks

One such example is the recent outing of rapper Ye and actress Julia Fox, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Paris Fashion Week and opted for matching outfits. Be it twinning in black leather attires or taking the world down the memory lane in double denim looks (remember Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’s all-denim look at the American Music Awards in 2001?), the couple is putting their best foot forward.

But it’s not just them, celebrity couples all around the world have lately been spotted in coordinated outfits making the twinning chic again. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wearing matching traditional attires on their first anniversary to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ringing in the New Year dressed in the same jammies, these celebrity duos are giving major couple goals.

Coordinated outfits are also one of the ways many couples announce their commitment to each other to the world. Game Of Thrones alum Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby made their relationship official while stepping out for a red carpet appearance in matching outfits.

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka got married in similar tuxedos. Or if you are as cool as new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, you just twin during your casual stroll on the streets of London.

Hero Image: Courtesy Marc Piasecki/Getty Images