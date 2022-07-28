Bright and flowy! Take your pick from the best dresses in Singapore

Dresses are one of the most versatile outfits a woman’s wardrobe can have. Fashioned in varied silhouettes, lengths, fabrics and designs for different occasions, ranging from a casual day out to weddings, dresses are an entire fashion realm in themselves.

Additionally, for people in Singapore, they make for one of the best scene-stealing choices owing to the country’s hot and humid weather. In fact, right from some classic everyday staples to fancy occasion wears, your repertoire of dresses should really have it all. And if you need help curating your own little collection of some of the best pieces in Singapore, keep scrolling to know more.

What are the best types of dresses to buy in Singapore?

Firstly, the best types of dresses in Singapore are lightweight, breezy and comfortable. Since it’s humid throughout the year, your outfits should be made of breathable fabrics and not thick materials including wool, leather or denim. While you can slip into chic midis, flirty A-line frocks and airy maxis during the day, you can go a little extra with that perfect evening dress such as long sensuous gowns with slits and sultry necklines.

Best wedding dresses

A wedding dress is undoubtedly the most special one in a woman’s life. And, it has to be perfect! While quintessential wedding gowns with a beautiful train are absolutely ideal for big fat affairs, many women also prefer minimalist designs. Hence, if you’re having an intimate wedding or have a taste for simplistic silhouettes, scroll through the wedding dress options listed below. You might end up finding your dream dress right here!

Best prom dresses

Prom is one of the most special and memorable events that everyone awaits during their student life. Every woman yearns to channel her inner diva for the party, and get all those heads turning in her direction. And hence, the need for scouting out the best and the most fashionable outfit becomes important. Be it cute short frocks, stylish maxis, a bodycon or full-length evening gowns, there’s a huge treasure of prom dresses for you to choose from. Take a look at some of the pieces we’ve shortlisted for you.

Best gowns

Whatever the occasion is, a classy gown never fails you. Be it a hot strapless one, an exquisite evening dress or one with low cuts and plunging necklines, gowns are always a saviour. Whether you’re looking for elegant bridesmaid dresses, that stunning piece for wedding dinners or some sparkling cocktail dresses, a gown is a go-to. Check out some of the gorgeous show stopping gowns we’ve handpicked for you.

Best formal dresses

Who said you can’t make a sartorial fashion statement when at work? Classy workplace fashion is a niche, allowing you to experiment with your style in the choicest manner. While voguish pantsuits have been trending for quite sometime now, dresses have always been a timeless pick. The range of casual and formal ensembles for work is too wide, varying from pretty chiffon pieces and structured skater styles to fitted ones and shirt dresses. If you’re always on-the-go and prefer shopping from an online store, here are some especially chalked out ones for you to save time. Go on and pick your favourite!

