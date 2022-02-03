7 lingerie labels to try this Valentine’s Day, as seen on Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s the best time to refresh your lingerie collection.

It doesn’t matter if you’re single, attached, or stuck in that “what are we?” stage; a sultry set is always a welcome indulgence. In fact, you don’t even need a special occasion to wear it. Burlesque icon Dita Von Teese advises women to wear lingerie on the daily, while celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa have all made the case for the underwear as outerwear trend. A love for lingerie is no longer something that needs to be kept secret.

It would be hard to, anyway, because today you’ll find bodysuits, bras and underwear that come in enticing styles beyond the traditional lace set. If you’re looking to spice things up this February, try one of the celebrity-approved lingerie brands we spotlight below.

The best lingerie brands to shop for this Valentine’s Day 2022:

Savage x Fenty

We have to give credit where it’s due: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty was one of the first lingerie labels to truly cater to a variety of body shapes and sizes on such a massive scale. This year, it has even launched a Valentine’s Day collection for men. Needless to say that you won’t be short of options when you shop, and you’ll be joining Savage x Fenty fans like Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and the Hadid sisters.

La Perla

Before Savage x Fenty, Rihanna got her frillies fix from La Perla. The Italian brand is also loved by Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Ariana Grande (the singer name-dropped the label in her song, R.E.M.). With almost seven decades in the business, Le Perla has some of the most exquisitely crafted balconette bras and bodysuits that you can find today. It also offers a range of slip dresses that are worth showing off outside of the bedroom.

Fleur Du Mal

Fleur Du Mal, rightfully dubbed “Hollywood’s Go-to Lingerie Line”, boasts famous customers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, the Kardashians, the Jenners, and the Hadids. The ten-year-old brand has an array of timeless lace and silk lingerie pieces to choose from, but what is constantly in the spotlight is its triangle bra. Crafted from stretch satin and available in several striking colours, the bestselling bra can easily be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe — simply throw on a blazer like Kourtney Kardashian and Kaia Gerber have done.

Fruity Booty

As its name suggests, Fruity Booty takes a playful approach to lingerie. Instead of your usual lace sets, the London label surprises with neon colours, animal prints and psychedelic prints. This Valentine’s Day, you could opt for something as fun as the brand’s new collection of heart-print lingerie sets (Fruity Booty fans Ariana Grande and Kiko Mizuhara would approve), or take on the more daring tiger print ensemble as Kendall Jenner did.

Lonely

Both Kylie and Kendall co-sign Lonely, a New Zealand-based label made for women who wear lingerie for themselves. The brand prioritises comfort, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll be bored by its bras, briefs and teddies, which tend to feature nature-inspired designs and earthy neutrals that are universally flattering.

SKIMS

If you’re not into ruffles and frills, SKIMS’ minimalist underwear line will be a breath of fresh air. Like the Uniqlo of lingerie, Kim Kardashian’s brand has practically every basic piece that you would need in your nighttime wardrobe, from bralettes to briefs and even robes. While they usually come in nudes or neutral hues, this Valentine’s Day, you’ll get to shop for SKIMS’ signature staples in flirty pinks and reds.

Nensi Dojaka

With her lingerie-inspired designs, Nensi Dojaka has steadily risen to become one of the most exciting new designers today. Luckily for the likes of Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, who have sported her designs on the streets, Dojaka is now offering actual lingerie. Like her cult cut-out dresses, Dojaka’s new collection of bras, bodysuits, corsets and thongs all play with transparency (think tulle and mesh layers) and bold shapes that ultimately complement the wearer’s body.

Header photo credit: Fruity Booty