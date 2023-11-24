8 best luxury crossbody bags for women worth investing in this year

Crossbody bags are timeless, and the best ones are incredibly versatile and ever so practical. Therefore, investing in these best luxury crossbody bags will certainly give you a plenty of mileage.

Fashion trends come and go, but there are certain designs that stick around longer than others. If you’re looking to update your crossbody bag collection, these are the best models to invest in for 2023 and beyond. While they’re significant models of our time, they’re not too mainstream that you’ll find them on anybody and everybody. Here are the best luxury crossbody bags that you’ll love in 2023.

8 best luxury crossbody bags for women to invest in:

Bottega Veneta Padded Casette

Bottega Veneta’s Cassette series is designed for everyday use. These soft-leather bags feature Intreccio craftsmanship in a variety of materials, finishings, and sizes. We particularly love the Padded iteration for showcasing the timeless beauty of Bottega’s signature motif. Made from 100% lambskin, the soft leather crossbody bag is a timeless addition to any casual or after-hours wardrobe.

Versace Greca Goddess Shoulder Bag

Inspired by Versace’s reverence for myth and culture, the Greca Goddess line is the perfect option for those looking to zhush up any after-dark outfit. Crafted in Italy from smooth calf leather, the sleek carrier sports central Greca chain hardware and detachable chain strap, with a folder flap for easy access to all your belongings. An interchangeable leather strap can be adjusted for shoulder, crossbody or hand carry options.

Bulgari Serpenti Forever Top Handle

It’s not Bulgari if there isn’t a snake on it, and the Serpenti Forever Top Handle nails the brief with a snakehead magnetic closure at the very front, alongside a snakebody chain strap. The luxury crossbody bag also comes with a back patch pocket and a customisable internal mirror pocket. While the tourmaline fuchsia can basically brighten up your day, the emerald green colourway is just as stunning.

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino

Jacquemus’ Le Grand Bambino shot to fame for not only its versatile shape, but also its many vivid colour options. The structured crossbody bag is best known for its padded top handle with a long, removable strap, that allows it to be worn over the shoulder, or carried as a handbag quite conveniently.

Balenciaga Le Cagole XS leather Crossbody Bag

Balenciaga’s Le Cagole XS leather Crossbody Bag is truly suitable for everyday use, with an edgy design that’ll add character to any drab outfit. The Italian lamb leather here is soft yet structured, with a compact design that’s recognisable by its aged silver-tone hardware and removable pouches.

Dolce & Gabbana DG Stitch Flap Crossbody Bag

For a minimalist-chic look that’s still rife with colour, the DG stitch flap crossbody bag in pink has a signature DG logo on the front. The huge letters on the rectangle body give out an edgy feel, and the shoulder strap is also removable for many different uses. It is also available in several other high-profile colours.

The Row

How can we leave out the epitome of quiet luxury? Since The Row gained much more recognition after Succession introduced us to the timeless elegance of logo-less fashion, the Sofia crossbody bag is exactly that. Among its minimal and beautiful crossbody bags, the Sofia crossbody bag is a streamlined, medium-sized crossbody that looks stunning in brown.

Loewe Puzzle Bag

Jonathan Anderson began his era as the Creative Director at Loewe with the Puzzle Bag, now one of the best known crossbody bags in the world. This distinctive bag sees unique geometric lines that alter the shape of the bag depending on its contents, and has plenty of room to contain all your belongings, whether in the mini or small size. It’s handy as a crossbody and timeless as a handbag.

