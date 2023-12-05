10 best metallic and glitter party bags for all your festive outfits

With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s high time you start curating your festive-approved holiday party outfits. If you were looking to stand out amongst the sea of party-goers, we can’t recommend these metallic, glittery, and crystal studded party-approved bags enough.

Some of our favourite fashion labels have introduced a fresh fleet of looks that are truly apropos for festive joy. Take American leather goods company Coach for example, whose Shine collection sees metallic bags that have been polished to perfection, or Bottega Veneta’s deliciously opulent high-gloss Sardines in silver or gold that demand to be held and appreciated in the hand.

If you’re more of a crystals and sparkles kinda gal, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Versace too have crystal-studded bags that will catch the light with every swish and turn you make on the dance floor.

If you’ve yet to get started on planning for your holiday wardrobe ahead of the soirees, grand galas, and festive dinners that are typical of this festive season, then we’ve got more than a few options that you may want to keep on your radar where holiday party bag designs are concerned.

Hero and featured image credit: Valentino

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What type of bag goes with party outfit?

– Typically in most cases, smaller bags that feature interesting design elements, such as the use of sequins, tend to work best in a party setting to help catch the eye.

What should I pack in my purse for a party?

– Assuming that you are attending an evening party, bring only essentials with you such as your keys, purse, and phone.