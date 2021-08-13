The future may be uncertain, but luxury brands are already dressing us for it with their metallic fashion pieces.

It’s been hard to ignore the silver shine across collections lately. In the last couple of months, we saw Marc Jacobs make his return to the runway with chainmail dresses that nodded to Paco Rabanne’s ’60s Space Age designs, while Celine unveiled its latest menswear collection, “Cosmic Cruiser”, shimmering with sequins and glitter.

A look at the past year will call up more significant examples: Who can forget that silver Gucci suit branded with the Balenciaga logo? Or Valentino’s first-ever couture ensembles for men, made with sequins? Or those insane, steel-like Balenciaga boots inspired by a medieval knight’s armour?

We could pin the metallic fashion trend down to our larger fascination with all things futuristic, which has been spelled out by the boom of sci-fi television shows and the billionaire Space Race, for example. The former has certainly influenced designers like Kim Jones, who gave Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 show an intergalactic vibe that reflected his love for the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The possibility of space travel might have also inspired Louis Vuitton to start selling their UFO-shaped speakers.

Whatever the case, metallic is in. And it’s not just limited to clothes: more reflective and holographic materials are being incorporated into shoes, as seen in the silver cowboy boots at the aforementioned Celine show, or the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh.

The use of metallics is certainly one way to make sneakers exciting again. After years of playing around with mesh, leather, suede and polyester, fashion brands are now venturing into new territory — which is great news for your sneaker collection.

Below, get a head start on the trend with our picks of the best metallic sneakers you can buy right now.

Header photo credit: Onitsuka Tiger