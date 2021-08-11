Instagram’s favourite raffia tote bag is back for the summer — with a twist

Come summertime, you can always count on the return of the raffia tote bag.

Basket bags, along with bucket hats and breezy dresses, are one of the most beloved staples of the season; you may as well add “straw” to your “sun, sand and sea” mantra. For a high-fashion take on the summer trend, the Loewe basket bag has always been the go-to option among Instagram’s style stars. This year, however, another luxury brand is contending for the top spot: Prada.

You’ve probably seen the Prada raffia tote bag already. Influencers like Chiara Ferragni and Savina Chai have shown off theirs in pink, while Rosie Huntington-Whitley has shared a minimalist #OOTD featuring the maxi version of the bag.

It’s Hailey Bieber who has made the strongest case for the raffia tote bag being more than just a beach bag, though: she was spotted in New York with a stuffed one, making it the finishing touch to an outfit that included slouchy tailoring and sneakers.

Her look made it clear that the accessory is suited for city street style just as much as it is for Instagram seaside snaps. It’s roomy enough to throw in your iPad, your phone charger and all the other essentials that an urban dweller would need on the go. Plus, its woven texture offers a refreshing break from the collection of printed tote bags that many of us would have amassed over the years.

If you’re already won over by the versatility of the raffia tote bag, check out our selection of the best styles to get right now.

Header photo credit: @handinfire / Instagram