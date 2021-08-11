Instagram’s favourite raffia tote bag is back for the summer — with a twist

Come summertime, you can always count on the return of the raffia tote bag.
Basket bags, along with bucket hats and breezy dresses, are one of the most beloved staples of the season; you may as well add “straw” to your “sun, sand and sea” mantra. For a high-fashion take on the summer trend, the Loewe basket bag has always been the go-to option among Instagram’s style stars. This year, however, another luxury brand is contending for the top spot: Prada.
You’ve probably seen the Prada raffia tote bag already. Influencers like Chiara Ferragni and Savina Chai have shown off theirs in pink, while Rosie Huntington-Whitley has shared a minimalist #OOTD featuring the maxi version of the bag.
It’s Hailey Bieber who has made the strongest case for the raffia tote bag being more than just a beach bag, though: she was spotted in New York with a stuffed one, making it the finishing touch to an outfit that included slouchy tailoring and sneakers.
Her look made it clear that the accessory is suited for city street style just as much as it is for Instagram seaside snaps. It’s roomy enough to throw in your iPad, your phone charger and all the other essentials that an urban dweller would need on the go. Plus, its woven texture offers a refreshing break from the collection of printed tote bags that many of us would have amassed over the years.
If you’re already won over by the versatility of the raffia tote bag, check out our selection of the best styles to get right now.
Header photo credit: @handinfire / Instagram
If you really want to stand out with this summer’s biggest accessory, be sure to get it in petal pink. As for styling it, we would take cues from homegrown fashion influencer Savina Chai and complete our look with some pink pumps — like these Manolos.
This is the more spacious version of Prada’s cult-favourite tote bag, as seen on Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whitley. Get it if you’re looking for something to slip your laptop in.
Of all the basket bags that Loewe has to offer, it’s the Slit bag that proves to be the most versatile. The oblong bag is as long as any vertical Céline Cabas Tote that were once a staple for many fashionable city dwellers, and it even comes with a similar, skinny leather strap. It’s safe to say that Loewe’s bag shares the elegance of Phoebe Philo’s past offerings, even if it trades leather for natural raffia.
If you’re bored of raffia bags in black or tan, Gucci has just the thing for you. The Italian luxury brand has dreamed up this boxy tote that is sure to add a bright pop of colour to your outfit.
Not a fan of slouchy totes? Saint Laurent has you covered with its structured Toy Shopping tote. It certainly scores style points with its combination of straw, smooth leather and gold hardware. The bag is big enough to fit an iPad, and can either be worn across the body or carried by its top handle.
Jimmy Choo’s new Laylin tote has a ladylike elegance about it, from its structured silhouette to its gold-tone details. It’s also made for business, with a roomy interior fully lined in leather and designed with a zipped pocket to store your essentials in.
Inspired by art, architecture and mid-century design, Colombian label Marargent makes small batches of bags that aren’t anything like what you see on Instagram. If you’d like to stand out too, we recommend getting the brand’s Jackie tote bag, available exclusively on Moda Operandi. Note its deliberately asymmetric shape that contrasts the structure of the bag, or the zigzag pattern that highlights the beautiful raffia weave. In short: Jackie is not like other basket bags.