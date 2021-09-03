7 stylish luggage and travel bags for your next weekend staycation

When planning a getaway, the question we often ask ourselves is what to pack, not what to pack with. Brands like Rimowa and Gucci, however, have been changing that with their stylish luggage and travel offerings.

As it turns out, a suitcase doesn’t have to be boring. You can reflect your adventurous personality with a four-wheeler that comes in a bold colour or a striking pattern, instead of your standard blacks and blues. If you’re the sort to take OOTDs during your staycations, why not embellish your Instagram shots with your chic weekend bags, too?

These fashionable travel accessories still do the job of offering versatility and functionality. But they’ll also make you feel a lot cooler when you’re waiting in line to check in. And, when flying overseas becomes a thing again, you’ll be the first one to spot your bags on the luggage belt at the airport.

Below, discover the best luggage and travel bags you can shop now.

Tumi x Missoni

International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On (S$1,415) (Photo credit: Tumi)

Zip past the sea of grey luggage with this carry-on bag from Tumi’s new collaboration with Italian luxury fashion brand Missoni. The latter, celebrated for its exuberant prints, has covered the bag with its iconic zigzag pattern that is nicely complemented with a sleek, gold-toned handle. The bag doesn’t just look good; it’s also crafted with Tumi’s signature Tegris case, making it durable and lightweight. And when you’re on the go, you’ll find the built-in USB ports pretty useful.

Kipling x Anna Sui

Art M Hollyhoc Black (S$279) (Photo credit: Kipling)

Heading to a nature-filled resort like Capella? You can match your surroundings with Anna Sui’s take on the Kipling Art M Tote. The bag has become an essential for travellers thanks to its spacious interior, convenient compartments and surprisingly lightweight design. Now, the versatile accessory is given a feminine touch by way of Sui’s fun, floral patterns and butterfly motifs, nodding to the New York designer’s vintage creations.

Calpak

Astyll Carry-On (S$231) (Photo credit: Net-a-Porter)

Calpak’s signature Astyll suitcase is an influencer favourite, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts a sleek, marble façade that minimalist homeowners love, all without sacrificing on durability. The luggage bag is also thoughtfully crafted with a waterproof shell interior, expandable zip fastening, built-in TSA locks and spinner wheels to make the whole process of travelling seamless.

Gucci x Globe-Trotter

Carry-on suitcase (S$4,110) (Photo credit: Mytheresa)

The Gucci x The North Face offerings are great if you’re heading to the great outdoors, but for all else, turn to the Italian luxury brand’s collaboration with Globe-Trotter instead. Their carry-on suitcase is as timeless as it gets. It marries the elegance of Gucci’s GG Supreme canvas with the polished hardware and sturdy silhouette of Globe-Trotter’s luggage, which is handcrafted with traditional techniques dating back to 1897. Inside, the suitcase is even lined in crimson satin for you to luxuriously store your belongings.

Brunello Cucinelli

Carry-on suitcase (S$6,686) (Photo credit: Mr Porter)

If the classic sensibilities of the Gucci x Globe-Trotter suitcase speaks to you, you might also dig this one from Brunello Cucinelli. The bag is not overtly branded, but you can tell that it’s luxurious from its smooth leather façade. Each one is crafted in Italy and features several compartments, spinner wheels, and a roomy interior. You’ll be the most sophisticated person in the check-in line.

Rimowa

Essential Neon Cabin ($1,120) (Photo credit: Rimowa)

Fresh from the release of its fun collaboration with Chaos, Rimowa unveiled its equally vibrant Essential Neon collection. The German brand has reimagined its four-wheeler with a translucent polycarbonate casing, which shows off the iconic grooves while playing with light and shadow. The flash of neon is contrasted with the bag’s black interior, as well as matte black handles, zipper and wheels. If privacy isn’t your priority, you’ll certainly enjoy this new take on the Cabin. You could also use the complimentary stickers to strategically cover the parts of the bag that you don’t want others to see.

Crash Baggage

Icon 55cm cabin suitcase (S$415) (Photo credit: MatchesFashion)

If you’re not the most careful with your travel bags, Crash Baggage was made for you. The Venice-based brand was founded on the ethos of “handle without care”, and offers a line of already beaten-up luggage for you to use. Despite their head-turning designs, you won’t have to worry about durability as the brand crafts each one with high-tech and highly durable materials, on top of sustainable manufacturing techniques. Think of its Icon suitcase as the the ripped jeans of luggage, made for those who are too cool to care.

Header photo credit: Rimowa | Featured photo credit: Net-a-Porter