Need a last-minute Christmas party look? Try these festive velvet dresses

What is shimmery, extravagant, and sometimes topped off with a bow?
Believe it or not, we’re not talking about the presents under your Christmas tree, but about sumptuous velvet dresses instead. They are the unofficial party frock of the holiday season for many reasons: they come in rich, jewel tones, they add just the right amount of shine to your look, and they are luxuriously soft to the touch. The velvet dress never fails to stun.
We saw plenty of velvet dresses on the runways this year, which only adds to their appeal. Saint Laurent and Chanel have offered flirty styles with feminine flounces and high hemlines with which you can show off your best party tights. Balenciaga’s maxi gowns, meanwhile, are as dramatic as you would expect — especially when paired with wraparound sunglasses and pointed boots a la Kim Kardashian on her way to a date with Pete Davidson.
The velvet dress is fancy, fuss-free, and there’s a style for every festive occasion you can think of: mini dresses if you’re in a party mood, sweeping gowns for formal affairs, and knee-length styles for cosy family dinners.
In other words, it’s a fool-proof Christmas look (and one you can keep around for New Year’s Eve, too). You can even take cues from the runway and keep embellishments to a minimum, letting the dress take centre stage instead.
Header photo credit: The Vampire’s Wife
8 beautiful velvet dresses you’ll want to try out this December holiday
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Redemption point d'esprit-paneled glittered mini dress
- Saint Laurent short dress in cupro velvet
- Alexandre Vauthier velvet wrap mini dress
- Balenciaga velvet mini dress
- The Vampire's Wife bow-trim cotton velvet gown
- Marchesa Notte floral-embroidered velvet dress
- Self Portrait crystal-embellished velvet mini dress
- Saloni embellished velvet midi dress
This offering from Italian label Redemption might just be the ultimate party dress of the season. It boasts some Bridgerton-worthy details such as puffy, gathered sleeves and a flattering square neckline. But it also has a rock and roll spirit, most evident in its glittered fabric. This is one dress that you can definitely keep around for New Year’s Eve.
Why shop for a Christmas gift when you can be the gift? You’ll definitely look like one in this Saint Laurent mini dress, whose neckline is topped off with an elaborate white bow with jewels. Pair it with the French luxury brand’s sleek heels and logo handbag and you’re good to go.
This Alexandre Vauthier dress is a sultry option to consider for intimate dinner dates. You’ll be sure to stun thanks to its flattering ruched bodice, gorgeous cherry red hue, and asymmetric hem that reveals a thigh-high slit. Complete the look with a pair of crystal drop earrings and strappy heels.
If you want to have a hot girl holiday, this Balenciaga mini dress is the way to go. It features an alluring sweetheart neckline so you can show off your Christmas bling, and its velvet fabric will stretch to fit your body perfectly. Oh, and its high hemline means showing off leg — lots of leg. Time to pull on your favourite crystal tights.
The Vampire’s Wife has won over countless celebrities with its glamorous, romantic dresses, such as the “The Mini Fortune Teller” dress seen here. With its inky hues, the silk-lined dress will add a dose of mystery to your look this Yuletide season. What we love is that it’s flowy enough to let you wine and dine without fear of your food baby showing, but you could also style it up with a chic belt.
If you’re going for ’90s minimalism, try this slip dress from Marchesa Notte. It’s elegantly draped with dark green velvet and adorned with floral embroidery, which matches the festive mood without being ostentatious. The only thing that’s showy is the sexy slit at the side of the dress.
Bring the bling to your next family gathering with this Self Portrait dress. It maintains its alluring, figure-hugging shape thanks to its internal boning structure, and the sweetheart neckline is certainly a nice touch if you would like to show off some jewels. But what we absolutely love are the crystals all over the dress and — believe it or not — the two slit pockets on the front.
If you’re looking for something that sits between formal and frilly, this Saloni dress is it. Its plush velvet silhouette is adorned with pretty bows made of crystals, beads and pearls — perfect for Christmastime. The dress will also be flattering to wear, thanks to its balloon sleeves and a skirt just flared enough.