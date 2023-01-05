10 best white sneakers for men that deserve a spot in your collection

Is your earliest memory of white sneakers the canvas shoes you wore to school? If so, we aren’t surprised. For a long time, white sneakers for men were considered to be sporty and were mostly seen on the court or a playground. Who would have thought it would turn into a fashion statement over the years? But times change, and so does fashion.
Today, white sneakers have been upgraded from being a part of school uniforms and a street-style-inspired trend to making their way into our wardrobes. From celebrities to your next-door neighbour, everyone has been seen flaunting a classic pair of white sneakers.
Although it’s a unisex product, the styles for men and women vary. Although some men can be seen wearing sneakers with a pair of jeans or any such casual outfit, others experiment with traditional attires too, like a kurta or a dhoti. As long as you know how to carry yourself, any combination can make you look stylish and sharp.
How to choose the best white sneakers for men?
To make a fashion statement, you first need to own a pair of dapper sneakers. When you look for white sneakers for men, you must consider the level of comfort they’d provide. Most sneakers usually come with cushioning around the heels. This is ideal if you like walking around a lot. If you are into fitness, you can also try the best running shoes that can double as footwear for casual outings.
Secondly, you need to check out the material. Leather sneakers are some of the most durable ones and they go well with all kinds of wear. You may also pair shoes made with synthetic fibre with your clothes for a casual look. Currently, the fashion industry is moving towards sustainability by manufacturing products from recycled materials. So, that could be a viable option. One such great example is the Adidas Originals Men White Ozrah Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 214.97 on Nordstrom).
Lastly, you need to consider your budget and choose something that’ll do justice to your investment. It’s good to spend a little extra on a good pair of shoes if you know it’s going to last you years.
Here are the best white sneakers for men that’ll add to your style
Check out these limited-edition white men’s sneakers crafted by Nike. Layered in crisp leather and accentuated by stitched overlays, you can wear these when you’re going out for a run or pair them with casual attire. The brand has come up with this unique range to mark its 40th anniversary in the industry.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Adidas Originals is synonymous with comfort and effortless style, and these white Gazelle sneakers are here to reinforce the same. If you’re the sporty type, we bet you’d instantly fall in love with this pair. A re-issue of the 1991 design, these white leather sneakers are crafted with a round toe and front lace-up fastening that ensure ultimate comfort while walking or running.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
For those who are looking for a pair of sneakers for men that offer great support, say hello to the CA Pro Heritage Sneakers. These white shoes not only look uber cool but they are also lightweight and comfortable. They also have shock-absorbing capability, making them ideal for athletic activities and for seamlessly executing your fitness routines.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Revealing a minimalist flair and covered in sleek leather, it’s hard not to fall for the white sneakers crafted by Lacoste. The product features perforated detailing in a cloud white body. Its front lace-up fastening, round toe and flat rubber sole ensure a comfortable wear.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Featuring a leather body in white and green, the Club C85 sneakers by Reebok are strikingly stylish. It comes in a textured style with embroidered details and logo patch at the tongue. The flat heel and round toe ensures optimum comfort while the front lace-up fastening secures your feet in its place without making it slip.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Let your feet breathe and relax in these super comfy sneakers from Versace. The product feels feather-light when you wear it and ensures all-day comfort. It features front lace-up fastening, round toe and added cushioning. Durable, functional, sleek and appealing, what more can you ask of a pair of shoes?
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Whether you want to attend a casual event or meet your pals on the court for a game of, say, basketball, these white men’s sneakers from Emporio Armani won’t fail you. Crafted with calf leather, this ergonomic pair delivers guaranteed support and stability while showing off its classic appearance.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Lace up for the day with this beautiful pair of Asics sneakers. Ideal for sports activities, this footwear can also work well with casual outfits. The leather body features black side stripe detailing and panelled. On the other hand the OrthoLite® insole ensures utmost comfort.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Are you up for making some sustainable choices? Adidas gives you the opportunity by crafting these white Ozrah men’s sneakers. The brand leverages recycled materials to create this beauty, which stands out from all its counterparts. The product is known for its plush cushioning, owing to the infusion of Adiprene+tech that enhances comfort.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Fila brings forth one of the trendiest pairs of leather sneakers for men in white. With lace-up detailing and cushioned heels, this product blends style with comfort in the most interesting way possible.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: White sneakers have been in fashion for decades now, and there’s no doubt this style is here to stay in the years to come.
Answer: Yes, white sneakers are one of the most versatile footwear for men. They can pair them with casual outfits as well as semi-formal suits. White sneakers also accentuate a traditional look, if you know how to carry them.
Answer: Yes, anyone can pull off white sneakers, provided you’re confident about what you wear.
Answer: If you notice a stain or want to get rid of dirt from your sneakers, wipe it with a sponge. A gentle laundry detergent is enough to do the job, but tough stains might require a few washes to tackle. If your shoes are made from leather, consider applying a leather conditioner instead of water after the cleaning process.
Answer: Although you may wear a pair of crew socks at best, white sneakers look better without them.
Answer: White sneakers look incredible with black pants as the colour contrast is a hit. So, the answer is a big ‘yes’.