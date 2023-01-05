10 best white sneakers for men that deserve a spot in your collection

Is your earliest memory of white sneakers the canvas shoes you wore to school? If so, we aren’t surprised. For a long time, white sneakers for men were considered to be sporty and were mostly seen on the court or a playground. Who would have thought it would turn into a fashion statement over the years? But times change, and so does fashion.

Today, white sneakers have been upgraded from being a part of school uniforms and a street-style-inspired trend to making their way into our wardrobes. From celebrities to your next-door neighbour, everyone has been seen flaunting a classic pair of white sneakers.

Although it’s a unisex product, the styles for men and women vary. Although some men can be seen wearing sneakers with a pair of jeans or any such casual outfit, others experiment with traditional attires too, like a kurta or a dhoti. As long as you know how to carry yourself, any combination can make you look stylish and sharp.

How to choose the best white sneakers for men?

To make a fashion statement, you first need to own a pair of dapper sneakers. When you look for white sneakers for men, you must consider the level of comfort they’d provide. Most sneakers usually come with cushioning around the heels. This is ideal if you like walking around a lot. If you are into fitness, you can also try the best running shoes that can double as footwear for casual outings.

Secondly, you need to check out the material. Leather sneakers are some of the most durable ones and they go well with all kinds of wear. You may also pair shoes made with synthetic fibre with your clothes for a casual look. Currently, the fashion industry is moving towards sustainability by manufacturing products from recycled materials. So, that could be a viable option. One such great example is the Adidas Originals Men White Ozrah Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 214.97 on Nordstrom).

Lastly, you need to consider your budget and choose something that’ll do justice to your investment. It’s good to spend a little extra on a good pair of shoes if you know it’s going to last you years.

Here are the best white sneakers for men that’ll add to your style

Hero image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Lappen Fashion/Pexels