8 white sneakers you can wear everyday (that aren’t boring)

We don’t have to extol the the virtues of owning white sneakers, because you probably already have a pair.

They are some of the most versatile shoes you can own, pairing with your T-shirt and baggy jeans just as well as they do with a blazer and trousers. Dress them up, dress them down, whatever; white sneakers are a testament to the fact that there are really no rules you can’t break in fashion.

Everyone else seems to have caught up to that fact, too. Step outside and you’re sure to find someone wearing a pair of squeaky clean kicks, just like you. If the homogeneity doesn’t bother you, carry on. But if you’d like to stand out from the crowd even with a pair of white trainers on, then this is the guide to you.

Below, we highlight some noteworthy white sneakers from sportswear brands and luxury fashion labels alike, all of which will add an edge to your everyday style.

The best white sneakers to add to your wardrobe in 2022: