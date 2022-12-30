Black sneakers for men that prove they’ll always be a timeless trend

White sneakers might be the buzzword and a rage in street-style fashion, but black sneakers are those silent entrants that have been elevating the sneaker landscape forever now. Thus, adding at least a pair or two of classic black sneakers for men to your sneaker collection is a must.

For their dynamic look and their inherent ability to literally amp up any outfit, black sneakers have always been the focus of collectors and sneaker brands alike. While sneakerheads have always touted the importance and essence of black sneakers, brands, too, believe in releasing an all-black colourway in almost all of their designs, especially the all-time classics. For instance, while Adidas boasts their cult Superstar Shoes (Buy it for SGD 134 on Farfetch) in a gorgeous black colour, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 (Buy it for SGD 150 on Nike) in black with flashing-light-activated detailing is a great spin on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.

While this mutual admiration for all-black sneakers has undoubtedly given way to a generous range of options to choose from, it certainly has left the newbies confused and spoilt for choices. If you’ve been struggling to find a pair of black sneakers for men to invest in, scroll through our guide with tips to help you pick one and, of course, the comprehensive lookbook we’ve created.

How to choose the best black sneakers for men?

As with any other sneaker, ensure that your black sneakers are durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. Invest in a quality sneaker that you know will be wearable in the long run and not start looking tattered and worn out just after a few wears.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed with the idea of an all-black sneaker as a new sneakerhead, opt for a pair that has hints of another colour in it. For instance, opt for a shoe that has a white sole, laces of a different colour or detailing in another hue.

Check out the most stunning and best black sneakers for men

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Adidas)