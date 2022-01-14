Bottega Veneta takes over the Great Wall of China for Lunar New Year celebrations

When it comes to marketing campaigns, Bottega Veneta likes to shout from rooftops or in this case, from the Great Wall of China.

As a part of their celebrations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the brand created a digital message on the monument.

The Great Wall of China is often cited as the only human-made structure visible from space. So when Bottega Veneta decided to put up a colourful branding on the historical monument, they knew the message would leave an impact. As a tribute to the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, the Italian luxury label created a digital screen displaying the iconic Bottega green mixed with tangerine (a symbol of luck in Mandarin cultures).

Apart from the digital promotion, the brand has also pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the ‘Shanhai Pass’, an important pass on the wall that is referred to as the ‘First Pass Under Heaven’.

Quite a feat, of course, which garnered comments by netizens as the greatest collaboration of 2022. However, it’s not the first time that the brand has put out larger-than-life hoardings. From LAX to Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs, the Italian giant has been known to be a big fan of hoardings or messages that are big and bold. So whether it is deleting their entire Instagram history to make an impact or putting up messages that can be viewed aerially, the Italian brand isn’t stranger to leaving an impact.

While the art installation was only on the Great Wall till 12 January, the new Lunar New Year specials from the luxury house will be available across the country, including Singapore.

Scroll down for a a closer look at the pieces and campaign:

Images: Courtesy Charlotte Wales/ Bottega Veneta.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India.