10 branded sneakers for men who prefer designer shoes for their collection

It is a known fact indeed that sneaker culture wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for brands such as Nike, Adidas, Converse, Vans and many others contributing to it remarkably. For how they have come up with avant-garde designs and collaborations to shape the sneaker landscape over the years is unparalleled. Influencing trends and people alike, sneaker labels have made people yearn for at least a few pairs of branded sneakers in their flaunt-worthy collections. After all, branded sneakers for men are those coveted staples that no man’s fashion wardrobe is complete without.

Brimming with a myriad of renowned billion-dollar sportswear labels and boutique brands alike, designer and branded sneakers have a strong footing that cannot be matched up to. Not to forget how some sneaker collaborations have become a highly coveted brand in themselves such as Air Jordans (Nike X Michael Jordan) and All Star Chuck Taylors (Converse X Chuck Taylors).

For that matter, iterating that the world of sneakers is largely dominated by brands and their coveted drops won’t be incorrect. If you’ve ever waited with bated breath for a drop, entered into online raffles to get your hands on that limited edition shoe or lined up with numerous other people outside a store for a launch, you know what it means to be a sneakerhead.

Planning to add a branded sneaker to your collection? Here are some of the best kicks for you to choose from. From the iconic Nike Air Max 97 (Buy it for SGD 265 on Nike) to the reimagined versions like New Balance 57/40 (Buy it for SGD 170 on Farfetch) and the FILA Grant Hill 2 Basketball Shoes (Buy it for SGD 185 on Nordstrom), we’ve got you covered.

Check out the best branded sneakers for men to add to your wishlist

(Main Image Courtesy: Puma ; Featured Image Courtesy: VegNonVeg)