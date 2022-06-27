From bras to waist chains: how jewellery is making a comeback this summer

While a lot of people did not wear jewellery during the pandemic lockdowns, we’re happy to report that bling is finally back — in a big way. From crystal bras to bejewelled waist chains, here’s a closer look at the comeback of jewellery in all its unconventional forms.

From caps and bras to headbands and eye gems, get ready to see lots of sparkle in everyday outfits. After all, if you had to pick just one accessory this summer, there are few things that catch the eye like a bejewelled piece de resistance.

Jewellery comeback: Hailey Bieber leads with the crystal bra

Driven by many celebrities and social media influencers, with Hailey Bieber in the lead, the bejewelled bra has a growing number of followers around the world. Big luxury houses to fast fashion brands have hopped onto the bandwagon, but one variation that has proven particularly popular is the crystal bra, with search interest up considerably in one year on Google Trends (+93 percent), and skyrocketing on the global fashion search engine Stylight (+1,000 percent).

And that’s not the only way that jewellery is taking over our wardrobes. Not content with just undergarments, bejewelled caps are now also a thing. Beaded caps, in particular, are doing well, with a 137 percent increase in search interest on Google Trends, and over 1,000 percent on Stylight. Jewellery is also being transformed into belts – channeling Y2K nostalgia – or, more precisely, into belly chains (+61 percent on Google Trends), and into facial stick-ons like eye gems (+75 percent).

Crown jewels

When it’s not a garment, jewellery ramps up femininity – or clichés – to the extreme by adopting a regal air. Queen Elizabeth II – recently in the spotlight thanks to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations – seems to have been a source of inspiration for many. The tiara is, for example, now buzzing online, with a 313 percent increase in clicks on Stylight, as are the famous Swarovski crystals (+429 percent) and waterfall jewellery (+63 percent on Google Trends).

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.