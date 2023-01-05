Brown sneakers for men to elevate your personal style

If you wish to add some versatility to your footwear collection, brown sneakers for men are what you need. Be it a suave navy blue suit or even a casual tee and chinos, the different shades of brown offer various options for you to choose from, including camel brown, dark chocolate, mahogany, burnished brown, light tan, rust and Bordeaux.

Ideally, brown shoes go well with grey, navy blue, beige and faded grey. If your shoes have a lighter tone, pair them with a dark-coloured suit and vice versa.

How to choose brown sneakers for men?

With so many options and ranges available in brown shoes, it is difficult to pinpoint the right pair that’s durable and fits your budget. However, if you keep a few things in mind, you can very well zero in on a pair that perfectly suits your taste and budget. Let’s check out these aspects.

Style: This is something that you need to take into account while shopping for brown shoes. Go with a classic, like the Nike Air Force 1 Men’s Brown Boot (Buy them for SGD 209.90 on Nike), and you’ll never have to bother about matching your shoes with different outfits. They’ll always be in trend and will effortlessly complement any look you want to flaunt.

Occasion: One of the most versatile types for brown shoes is a semi-formal one. Such shoes fit into any ensemble, whether you are sporting a jeans and tee combo or smart casuals or even a suit.

Are brown shoes better than black shoes?

Although black sneakers for men are surely a timeless trend, brown shoes are also one of the best choices out there. Some would also agree that the brown hue is richer and has more variations than black. Secondly, these shoes can be easily dressed up and down as per the occasion you’re wearing them for.

Thirdly, they can be teamed up with an array of dressing styles and, hence, are a more convenient choice. With so many pros to consider, what’s there not to love about brown shoes?

Here are some of the best brown sneakers for men to try

(Main image: Courtesy Hannah Nelson/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Grailify/Pexels)