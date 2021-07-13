Home > Style > Fashion
Style
13 Jul 2021 04:23 PM

Here’s how BTS nailed summer style in their ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
www.lifestyleasia.com
Style
Here’s how BTS nailed summer style in their ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

If you thought that the Yeehaw Agenda was done and dusted, BTS is about to change your mind.

The K-Pop powerhouse have reemerged with “Permission to Dance”, their latest single penned by Ed Sheeran. Fans of the sensational boyband were treated to the usual: a catchy and uplifting track, a dynamic choreography worthy of a TikTok dance challenge, and of course, some stellar outfits.

In their new MV, BTS made the surprising case for Western wear — cowboy hats and all. All seven members were clad in some variation of the cowboy style, incorporating fringe, suede and plenty of denim into their ensembles. And as they performed out in the desert and under the sun for their new single, one thing became clear: this was the look of the summer.

You may also like…

The runway seem to suggest so, too. Just this month, Dior showcased its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection dubbed “Cactus Jack Dior”. Inspired by the Texan landscapes, the collection featured elements of snakeskin, saddle stitching, bull motifs, and a desert-like colour palette that altogether created a modern vision of the Wild West. Added to the mix was a collaboration with Houston rapper Travis Scott, who adorned several pieces in the collection with a cactus symbol.

And then there was the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 show, where house ambassadors BTS made their runway debut last week. For the collection, creative director Virgil Abloh played around with menswear staples including Western boots and hats — much like the one that Jungkook modelled during the fashion show.

Looking to pull off the look for yourself this summer? Read on below for our must-have pieces and styling tips that will have you nailing the codes of the cowboy with panache.

Header photo credit: Big Hit Music

Remi Relief embellished denim Western shirt
1
Remi Relief embellished denim Western shirt

Denim shirts are a big part of BTS’ new look, and this one by Japanese fashion label Remi Relief could have easily made it to their wardrobe. The Western shirt offers plenty of Americana references, from its embellished collar to the bead-tipped leather ties at the side. You can make the shirt work outside of the desert by wearing it as an outer layer over a T-shirt and swapping your boots for a pair of sneakers.

Remi Relief embellished denim Western shirt
Price
S$506
Shop here
Visvim felt cowboy hat
2
Visvim felt cowboy hat

Nothing drives home the Yeehaw Agenda more than a cowboy hat, and nobody knows that better than RM and V who both sported this Visvim accessory. Crafted entirely from leather, the hat features a multicoloured string and a branded patch made in Japan. Leave your bucket hat behind and try this one on for your next trip to the beach — you’ll get much more coverage.

Visvim felt cowboy hat
Price
S$2,655
Shop here
Ray-Ban phantos-frame metal sunglasses
3
Ray-Ban phantos-frame metal sunglasses

If you’re looking to make a subtle nod to Western dressing, these Ray-Ban sunglasses will do the trick. The slim gold metal frame will sit lightly on your face while offering plenty of protection from the sun thanks to its gradient tinted lenses. As Jin shows us in the MV, the shades are the perfect accessory for sprucing up a crisp white button-down shirt.

Ray-Ban phantos-frame metal sunglasses
Price
S$240
Shop here
Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson jeans
4
Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson jeans

If you don’t already have a pair of jeans that have been properly worn out, you can get this pair from sustainable Swedish denim brand Nudie Jeans. Their signature Gritty Jackson straight jeans are designed to sit neatly at the hip and offer plenty of legroom. But what we love about this style is that its organic cotton has been faded and distressed, giving it that rugged look that BTS pulled off so well.

 

Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson jeans
Price
S$184
Shop here
Lemaire minimal Western belt
5
Lemaire minimal Western belt

It’s the little details that make up BTS’ refreshed cowboy look, from the fringed sleeves to the polished buckle belt. This one from Lemaire is crafted in Spain and adorned with antiqued silver-tone hardware that will go with much more than your favourite pair of blue jeans.

Lemaire minimal Western belt
Price
S$281.17
Shop here
Amiri bandana buckle ankle boots
6
Amiri bandana buckle ankle boots

We’ll admit, regular cowboy boots may not be the most versatile shoes for anyone who isn’t a K-Pop superstar. We would make do with these ankle boots from California fashion label Amiri instead. It comes with all the same Western codes we saw in the MV, from its sculpted suede exterior to the bandana-wrapped buckle that fastens the shoes. These shoes are a statement all by themselves, so be sure to dress down for the rest of your outfit.

Amiri bandana buckle ankle boots
Price
S$1,739
Shop here
Shopping BTS
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg