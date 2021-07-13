If you thought that the Yeehaw Agenda was done and dusted, BTS is about to change your mind.

The K-Pop powerhouse have reemerged with “Permission to Dance”, their latest single penned by Ed Sheeran. Fans of the sensational boyband were treated to the usual: a catchy and uplifting track, a dynamic choreography worthy of a TikTok dance challenge, and of course, some stellar outfits.

In their new MV, BTS made the surprising case for Western wear — cowboy hats and all. All seven members were clad in some variation of the cowboy style, incorporating fringe, suede and plenty of denim into their ensembles. And as they performed out in the desert and under the sun for their new single, one thing became clear: this was the look of the summer.

The runway seem to suggest so, too. Just this month, Dior showcased its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection dubbed “Cactus Jack Dior”. Inspired by the Texan landscapes, the collection featured elements of snakeskin, saddle stitching, bull motifs, and a desert-like colour palette that altogether created a modern vision of the Wild West. Added to the mix was a collaboration with Houston rapper Travis Scott, who adorned several pieces in the collection with a cactus symbol.

And then there was the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 show, where house ambassadors BTS made their runway debut last week. For the collection, creative director Virgil Abloh played around with menswear staples including Western boots and hats — much like the one that Jungkook modelled during the fashion show.

Looking to pull off the look for yourself this summer? Read on below for our must-have pieces and styling tips that will have you nailing the codes of the cowboy with panache.

Header photo credit: Big Hit Music