If anyone is in the running for the best luxury basketball sneakers, it’s Celine.

The French fashion brand has just dropped its newest high-top sneakers, the CT-03, designed by creative director Hedi Slimane. We first saw them in action at Celine’s Winter 2021 men’s presentation, Teen Knight Poem, which was held within the French Renaissance towers of Château de Chambord in France. Now, those shoes are ready to hit the streets.

The CT-03 sneakers boast a classic look reminiscent of basketball footwear from the ’80s and ’90s, most notably the Air Jordans. The uppers feature colour-blocked panelling that are crafted entirely from smooth calfskin leather, while the inside of the shoes are just as comfortable with leather lining. The shoes also come with rubber soles that are embossed at the sides with the Celine’s minimalist logo.

What makes them different from the CT-01 (also known as the Z trainers) and the CT-02, Slimane’s first two sneaker offerings for Celine, is the contrast leather velcro strap that is secured over the laces. Velcro fastening was once associated with the shoes of your pre-school days, but the retro strap has been making a comeback in the sneaker world for a while now, much to the convenience of those of us who are too lazy to tie our laces. It looks like Slimane got the memo.

The striking design detail is made all the more noticeable with the Celine branding, which is already featured across the tongues of the shoes. You’re not meant to be subtle when sporting these luxury sneakers, and that’s pretty clear with the two colourways that the CT-03 comes in, too.

You can get the kicks in “Optic White” with a black cross-upper strap, or you can stand out even more with the pair in black and orange, with white laces. Both styles are available for S$1,350 each at the Celine boutique at The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands. But you can also cop them through online retailer Mr Porter, which has exclusively launched the rest of Celine’s Teen Knight Poem collection, ranging from beanies to graphic hoodies, sweaters and shirts.

Below, we spotlight the best Celine sneakers you can shop now.

Header photo credit: Celine