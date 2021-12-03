What will Blackpink’s Lisa wear next? Find out at the Celine fashion show today

Is there a more exciting pairing than Blackpink star Lisa and the French luxury brand Celine?

As a K-Pop idol that inspires millions of youths around the world, Lisa is the perfect ambassador for the fashion brand, whose style she described as “younger, fresh and easy even for those who are new in fashion.” When she’s not on stage, Lisa wears the kind of casual, Parisian cool outfit that line the Celine runway shows under Hedi Slimane’s helm.

We’ve seen Lisa flaunt Slimane’s designs in Celine campaigns too, including the first Celine Haute Parfumerie campaign that was unveiled yesterday. Photographed by Slimane somewhere in the south of France, where Lisa travelled to last month, the campaign marks a new chapter of their partnership, with the K-Pop star being named Celine’s first Haute Parfumerie ambassador.

Fans who are curious about what the Lalisa singer will wear next need only tune into the Celine Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show which will be going live today. The collection is titled “Baie des Anges” (French for “Bay of Angels”, which is also the name of the shore that stretches along Nice) and will no doubt offer a couple of looks that we will soon see on Lisa.

Below, tune in to catch the livestream of the fashion show today, 3 December, at 9.00pm (Singapore time).

