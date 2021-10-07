This Chanel No 5 bag might be the biggest accessory of Spring/Summer 2022

At Paris Fashion Week, Chanel captured the fun, flirty spirit of the ’80s catwalk — which trickled right down to every bag we saw on the runway.

While models brought life to the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show with their stylised struts and hair-flipping, echoing those gestures perfected by Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evanglista et al, they also showed off a variety of playful accessories.

Think quilted vanity cases, heart-shaped mini bags and the Chanel Flap Bag in bright pastel hues, including yellow, baby blue, mauve and pink (of course). Those colours were also seen on an array of leather hobo bags, embellished with gold metal straps and the iconic Chanel logo. Styled with swimsuits, those hobo bags are the French luxury brand’s answer to the beach bag — bye bye basket bags.

For your evening ensembles, you have even more opulent choices. This season, designer Virginie Viard introduced a series of crossbody bags boldly covered in pearls and shiny beads, all the better to match with Chanel’s array of pearl chokers and logo belts like the ones worn by Blackpink’s Jennie on the front row.

But nothing stole the show quite like the new, limited-edition Chanel No. 5 cocktail bag, a faithful recreation of Coco Chanel’s bestselling perfume crafted out of the finest leather. The fragrance was also reimagined as metal case crossbody bags with a chain to match their polished gold exterior. To truly complete the look, the Chanel-obsessed could even pair those bags with their No. 5-inspired jewellery.

Browse the gallery to see the highlights of the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 collection in all its glory.

All photos courtesy of Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com.