What will Blackpink’s Jennie wear to the Chanel fashion show in Paris?

05 Oct 2021 03:02 PM

Blackpink is making waves at Paris Fashion Week: first there was Jisoo at Dior, then Rosé stole the show at Saint Laurent. Next up, Jennie will be gracing the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show.

The K-Pop star, who was appointed as a Chanel ambassador in 2017, has already been spotted touring the streets of Paris. She looked every bit the quintessential French girl with her Chanel cardigan and backpack, and every bit a star with her Coco Crush jewellery. But we’re even more excited for what she will wear to the front row.

Jennie, whose nickname among Blackpink fans is “Human Chanel”, constantly nails the style of the French luxury brand. Her past Paris Fashion Week appearances are proof: she was invited to her first Chanel show by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, where she showed up in an elegant tweed suit. In later seasons, she would stun in a simple yet chic minidress, or look the picture of femininity in a bow top and a cardigan. There’s little wonder why she became the face of this year’s Coco Neige campaign, which was previously fronted Margot Robbie.

We’ll be treated to another Jennie x Chanel moment later today, when the Maison’s Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show goes live at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris. Whether you’re eager to see what creative director Virginie Viard has dreamed up this season, or simply curious to see what outfit Jennie wears, you can find out through the livestream above. Be sure to tune in today, 5 October, at 9.00pm (Singapore time).

For now, check out some of our favourite Chanel outfits worn by Jennie below.

(Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images)

 

(Photo credit: Francois Guillot)

 

(Photo credit: Jacopo Raule / Getty Images)
Jennie for the Chanel Coco Neige campaign, shot by Inez & Vinoodh (Photo credit: Chanel)
Jennie for the Chanel Coco Neige campaign, shot by Inez & Vinoodh (Photo credit: Chanel)

 

Jennie for the Chanel Coco Neige campaign, shot by Inez & Vinoodh (Photo credit: Chanel)
Jennie for the Chanel Coco Neige campaign, shot by Inez & Vinoodh (Photo credit: Chanel)

Header photo credit: Chanel

Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery
