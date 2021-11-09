CHARLES & KEITH launches a new It-bag, and Lee Hi is already a fan

CHARLES & KEITH has spent the last 25 years supplying our wardrobes with shoes, bags and accessories that sit between trendy and timeless. Today, even as the homegrown fashion brand celebrates its silver jubilee, it still has the ability to create covetable items.

Case in point: the new Luna bag, which was introduced in the brand’s Winter 2021 collection. As the moon-inspired moniker suggests, the shoulder bag is crafted with smooth curves, seen in its padded front flap and knotted handle.

Stylish looks and pillowy features aside, the Luna bag also boasts a roomy interior (i.e. it’s big enough to store more than just your smartphone) and snaps shut with its magnetic closure. All of which makes the accessory the perfect addition to your everyday ensembles, as Lee Hi has demonstrated.

Dressed in a classic white shirt and a pair of jeans, the South Korean singer makes a style statement with the bag in black. It matches her Nola ankle boots, which is another standout from CHARLES & KEITH’s new collection. The shoes sport a square-toe and an architectural silhouette, but what really wins us over is that they’re convenient: simply slip the boots on and you’re ready to go.

It’s that sense of practicality that defines CHARLES & KEITH’s minimalist offerings for the cosier months ahead. You’ll find the footwear favourite Frankie now updated with chunky soles and vintage-inspired contrast stitching, giving the classic Mary Jane shoes an edge. The brand-new Billie ankle boots, on the other hand, are just the thing to brave the wet weather in, thanks to their oversized lug soles. (Bonus for TikTok fans: the shoes also come in cabincore colours like Chalk and Taupe.)

It’s little wonder why Lee Hi, along with other celebrities like Krystal Jung and Kozue Akimoto, have already been spotted in CHARLES & KEITH’s Winter 2021 collection. Functional and fashionable, the versatile pieces can be worn in plenty of ways to reflect your tastes, as the brand shows us. You can do so now that the collection is available to shop online, along with the fashion brand’s limited-edition 25th anniversary capsule.

If you need a little style inspiration, check out the campaign images below.

Header photo credit: CHARLES & KEITH