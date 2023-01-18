The coolest capsule collections for Chinese New Year to sport this year

Set to take place on 22 January 2023, the Chinese New Year celebration calls for the latest stylish additions to your wardrobe. These top fashion brands honour the Year of the Rabbit with adorable yet elegant bunny features in their signature silhouettes.

It’s time to look and feel your best for the upcoming festivities. From 22 January 2023 to 9 February 2024, the year of the rabbit symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture. These fashion brands commemorate Chinese New Year 2023 with a unique capsule collection across various ready-to-wear pieces, footwear and chic accessories to honour the zodiac animal.

Get ready to dress to impress. Whether you’re looking for something extravagant to wear during your reunion dinners or need a staple piece to flaunt for every occasion, our guide has it all. From Onitsuka Tiger’s limited-edition furry editions to Ferragamo’s sophisticated silhouettes adorned with the zodiac animal, you’re definitely in for a treat. Here’s a guide to our favourite Chinese New Year 2023 fashion collections right now.

Chinese New Year 2023 fashion collections that honour the Year of the Rabbit:

Onitsuka Tiger

There’s no better way to ring in the Lunar New Year than with fresh pair of new kicks, and to kick off our Chinese New Year 2023 fashion guide is Onitsuka Tiger’s latest MEXICO 66. The latest version features the signature Onitsuka Tiger Stripes, intricate furry details inspired by the Year of the Rabbit and a 2023 logo printed on the sockliner. With every purchase, the sneakers will come in a special red and gold shoebox. Available for both kids and adults, surprise your little ones with these limited-edition kicks for the New Year. We guarantee they will love these quirky new additions.

Coach

The zodiac rabbit takes over Coach’s signature bags in truffle hues with touches of red to symbolise luck, happiness and good fortune. You will spot a quirky graffiti-style illustration of the rabbit across the Carriage Coated Canvas Shoulder Bag, Signature Charter Crossbody 24 and Gotham Tall Tote. For something more minimal, the collection also showcases the Bandit Shoulder Bag, Denim Signature Belt Bag and Denim Signature Field Totes in sleek styles for fuss-free styling.

Jaeger-Lecoultre

Themed “Moments Made of Gold”, Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrates Chinese New Year with a campaign that celebrates special moments in life with positivity while creating joyous memories. Starring its global ambassador and triple-threat Jackson Yee, the campaign showcases the actor against a minimal yet rich setting in red and gold featuring the brand’s latest art deco-inspired alphabet created by Alex Trochut. The Letter M takes centerstage to signify the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Moon. Worn on Jackson Yee himself, the beautiful timepiece features a moon phase and date display with a self-winding Calibre 93 enveloped with a pink gold case and eggshell-white dial.

Gucci

In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, Gucci releases a unique capsule collection featuring vivid hues, prints and embellishments on ready-to-wear pieces, footwear, accessories and jewellery. Take a closer look, and you will notice depictions of the rabbit across various coveted pieces such as embroidered patches, graphic prints on tees, loafers and its G-Timeless watches. In the men’s department, the fluidity of the rabbit continues across playful graphic patterns on sporty silhouettes. In addition, the reimagined signature carry-alls, such as the Gucci Diana totes and Horsebit 1955 shoulder bags, are adorned with joyous hand-painted stripes.

Sandro

Need the perfect outfit for your reunion dinners? Sandro’s Lunar New Year capsule collection is made for the occasion. Uniting the beauty of traditional Chinese culture with a Parisian feel, the range emphasises elegant motifs inspired by the rabbit. Highlights include the brand’s signature tweed and other sophisticated ready-to-wear pieces in festive bright red hues across knit cardigans, cropped tops and billowing dresses in plaid and ruffles. As for the men’s section, you will spot laid-back yet youthful elements portrayed across the collection featuring the zodiac bunny on stylish separates like knit cardigans, sweatshirts, hoodies and tees.

Ferragamo

Designed by Maximilian Davis, Ferragamo unveils its Lunar New Year capsule collection featuring a bold yet contemporary take on the zodiac rabbit. Romantic yet elegant, the collection blends traditions with the House’s aspiration for an auspicious and peaceful 2023. Staying true to the characteristics of the zodiac animal, the rabbit and its eyes are photographed in macro, beautifully appearing in an array of silhouettes and accessories. You will spot the giant eyes on silk foulards, shirts and various accessories on bags and cardholders with splashes of red. Other highlights include the low-top sneakers and signature carry-alls such as the Trifolio and Studio bags.

Tommy Hilfiger

If you’re a longtime fan of the iconic cartoon character Miffy, you will love the Tommy x Miffy capsule collection for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Honouring the Year of the Rabbit; the collection features the adorable cartoon character while merging the character’s minimal aesthetic with Tommy’s Americana silhouettes. The 50-piece collection reimagines the essentials like the varsity jacket, chino, rugby shirt, collegiate sweaters and baseball caps in Miffy emblems and bold hues. Have you spotted your favourite piece yet?

Charles & Keith

Adding to our Chinese New Year 2023 fashion guide is Charles & Keith’s unique collaboration with Disney Zootopia. Charles & Keith releases a sleek range of footwear and handbags featuring the loveable cartoon character Judy Hopps. Enthusiastic and diligent like Hopps, the collection takes inspiration from the character across an unconventional maximalist outdoor style. In the footwear department, you will find festive cherry red Mary Janes and chunky wedge mules embellished with metal bunny ear buckles. Apart from that, combat boots are also available with functional clip-on pouches. For the perfect everyday bag, the Judy Hopps Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag features a quirky statement buckle and chain with Judy’s favourite snacks like doughnuts and carrots. If your kids love the character, don’t fret, the little ones can flaunt the Hopps loud and proud with the Furry Bow Ballerinas, Patent Ballerinas and the Bunny Ear Sneakers.

New Balance

Here’s a collection worth noting if you’re a New Balance fan. The Lunar New Year collection includes a stylish yet laid-back apparel and footwear range in celebration of the zodiac animal’s spirit. Designed for every personality, the collection reimagines the signatures such as 550, 574, 2002R and 9060 with splashes of soft neutrals and deep red tones. Our favourite pairing? A cosy cream sweatshirt and the 574 in deep red tones to match.

Wanderlust + Co

Introducing Wanderlust + Co’s first Lunar New Year collection for 2023. The Lucky range is an ode to the new year and takes inspiration from celebrating fresh beginnings. A hero piece from the collection includes the Count Your Blessings 14K Gold Vermeil Pendant featuring a stunning selection of nine gemstones symbolising a lucky or significant number that resonates with you and your journey.

Another highlight is the 14K Gold Plated Fortune Cookie Locket Necklace that symbolises good luck and fortune. For something minimal yet chic, the Crescent Pave 14K Gold Vermeil Hand Chain, adorned with white topaz gems and bezel gemstones, is an elegant add-on to your festive gear for the celebrations.

