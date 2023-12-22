Dress up in Christmas colours: How to slay this festive season in red, white and green

As the festive scene slowly gets dominated by gift-laden Christmas trees, the delightful aroma of plum cake and mulled wine, and a calendar filled with joyous gatherings, we must not overlook the magic of dressing up in the brightest Christmas colours amidst the holiday bustle.

Whether you’re on a winter vacation, at the annual office party, or a posh soiree, one thing’s for sure – this is the time to splurge on the best outfit for a flawless party look. The season calls for carefully curated looks – we’re thinking classic pairings, edgy looks, power ensembles and unexpectedly groovy alternatives, all drenched in that charming holiday spirit and the traditional Christmas colours of white, red and green.

Get ready to ‘sleigh’ the season with confidence, as we unravel the secrets to donning red, white and green in ways that are as unique and vibrant as your holiday spirit. This styling guide is an invitation to infuse your wardrobe with the magic of the season, ensuring that every outfit whispers, ‘Merry Christmas!’

A Christmas-themed styling guide

As the holiday season envelopes us, it’s time to delve into Christmas-themed dresses that seamlessly blend comfort, luxury and the enchanting spirit of the festivities. Consider fabrics that keep you warm while adding a touch of sophistication. Velvet, with its sumptuous and ultra-cosy feel, especially in jewel tones, is the epitome of festive elegance. You can also choose shimmering silks, suitable for both casual wear and glamorous party dresses. Satin, with its smooth texture, adds an extra touch of allure. For those seeking warmth and style, cashmere and chunky knits promise a cosy winter look that aligns seamlessly with the joyful season.

Beyond fabrics, creating a look for a Christmas party involves understanding the magic of colours, patterns and prints. Embrace a vibrant palette of white, red and green (take inspiration from red berries, Santa’s red suit, freshly fallen snow and green Christmas trees). Add some jewelled tones, gold and silver metallic hues or dare to go monochrome, selecting one or two colours from the palette. Incorporating traditional patterns like Fair Isle, tartan and buffalo checks further adds a timeless charm to your Christmas attire, bringing forth a sense of warmth and nostalgia.

How to wear Christmas colours

Mixing and matching Christmas colours in your outfit becomes even more enchanting when you play with classic holiday hues in a creative way. To nail the look, have some fun experimenting with different shades of red, green and white. Make sure they work well together while choosing all bold and saturated tones. For instance, imagine a deep red dress with emerald green accessories and snowy white accents stealing the spotlight.

You can rock a snug holiday sweater in Christmas colours and flaunt a sassy dress while adding a sprinkle of metallic chic with gold or silver accessories. The key is to strike a balance that suggests ‘Merry Christmas’ without going all out. Dive into patterns like plaids and snuggle up in cosy knits. If you’re feeling it, sneak in some darker jewel tones like burgundy and dark emerald or add some shimmer and sparkles to your outfits. And of course, keep the classics in hand – black, white and beige are the unsung heroes of a versatile festive palette.

Dress in Christmas colours with these fashionable picks

Rock the holidays in ravishing red

Infuse this festive hue into your dresses, sweaters, coats or boots to make heads turn and leave a lasting impression. Red isn’t just a colour; it’s a whole vibe — from bright cherries to the iconic Santa suit.

Beyond its visual appeal, the colour also radiates authority and is associated with good fortune. And here’s the secret sauce: transform red to wine, dark burgundy, mulberry or dark plum shades in your outfit selection. These colours are more cool-toned than some traditional ‘Christmas red’ shades; they are flattering on a wider variety of skin tones and thus are great options to go in for.

Look elegant in snowy white

When uncertain, opt for an all-white ensemble – a classic choice for a chic Christmas outfit. Embrace the elegance of this shade – be it in sweaters, chic jumper dresses or an entire outfit – like the Princess of Wales did at a recent festive event.

Infused with pearl core vibes, a major trend of the year, this look is all about adorning yourself with the treasures of the seas. To nail the stylish and sophisticated white holiday look, play with textures and layers for added flair. Consider making a statement in a white maxi dress or jumpsuit — an unconventional take on head-to-toe white that exudes a ladylike charm. Pair this ensemble with minimal silver jewels, posh block heels or chic Chelsea boots, and a monochromatic sequined clutch.

Stand out in green glamour

Picture this festive time, and the vibrant green of a Christmas tree immediately comes to mind. Now, imagine infusing that hue into your wardrobe for a standout holiday look. Green, sequined outfits with pointed heels, a tweed or leather jacket and shoulder-dusting earrings will give you an edgy touch. Don’t fret about a specific shade; anything from a mid-tone green to a deep forest shade will definitely work wonders. You can also explore hues such as emerald or dark jade, especially in luxurious velvet or other textured fabrics. Finally, you can opt for the greenish blue peacock shade to add Christmas cheer to the celebration.

Accessorising in red, white and green

The secret to a fabulous Christmas look? You got it – the right kind of bling. Whether you’re rocking casual Christmas sweaters, glamming up for the office party or attending a family celebration, accessories are indeed your festive best friend. This season, pair your favourite dress, jumpsuit or loungewear with pearl, gold, rhinestone or emerald earrings. Choose options ranging from classy studs to playful dangles, drops or hoops – which will match nicely with a bracelet. For an instant glam boost, complete the look with strappy sleek heels, red-hot lips, a sleek clutch or an embellished sling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What colours should I wear on Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve is certainly the time to embrace festive hues. Traditional choices include red, green and white. You can also go in for rich, jewel tones such as deep burgundy, emerald green, gold or royal blue. Ultimately, choose a colour that makes you feel joyful and in the holiday spirit.

– What is the best outfit idea for a Christmas party?

The best outfit for a Christmas celebration depends on the setting. For a casual gathering, a festive sweater paired with jeans or leggings can be cosy yet stylish. If it’s a formal event, consider a chic dress in Christmas colours or a sequined gold outfit for added glamour.

– How does one dress for a Christmas theme?

To dress for a Christmas theme, incorporate traditional holiday colours like red, green, and white into your outfit. Think about festive patterns such as plaids or winter-themed prints and textures —velvet, corduroy and silk. Accessories like Santa hats, reindeer antlers or holiday-themed gold and silver jewellery can add a playful touch.

– What is the dress code for Christmas parties?

The dress code for Christmas parties can vary. Some may have a formal theme, in which case a cocktail dress would be appropriate. For more casual gatherings, festive sweaters or smart-casual attire are often suitable. It is best to check the invitation or ask the host for any specific details.

– What is the best colour combination for an Xmas Eve party outfit?

The ideal colour combination for an Xmas Eve party outfit typically embraces traditional Christmas colours. Think about pairing red and green, red with gold, green with silver or white and red. Don’t hesitate to get creative and choose colours that complement each other while still capturing the holiday spirit. If you prefer a sleek look, going monochrome with varying shades of a single colour can also make a sophisticated statement. Ultimately, let your personal style shine through and enjoy the festivities.