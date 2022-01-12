10 stylish Year of the Tiger accessories from Balenciaga, Fendi, and more

If you had sported tiger stripes before 2022, you would have been ridiculed or written off as a Joe Exotic wannabe.

As it happens, the tiger is the zodiac animal of the upcoming Chinese New Year, so all nods to the ferocious feline are more than welcome — especially in your wardrobe. Wearing the motif is said to bring you luck, along with colours like fiery red and imperial yellow. Indeed, dressing up for CNY is serious business for those who celebrate it.

It’s a good thing, then, that luxury fashion brands are offering a myriad of stylish ways to incorporate the tiger in your outfit through their CNY collections. Many of these pieces come with a twist, be it through their streetwear sensibilities (check out offerings by Balenciaga, Givenchy and Kenzo) or simply the fact that they come in a colour other than orange (thanks, Gucci and Valentino). None of them go as far as Onitsuka Tiger’s print sweatshirts and tees, whose interpretations of the tiger enters anime territory, but they’re still pretty striking.

Check out our top picks below, and be sure to show off your tiger-themed hauls at your next lohei.

Header photo credit: Burberry

The best Year of the Tiger accessories to wear this CNY: