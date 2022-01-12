10 stylish Year of the Tiger accessories from Balenciaga, Fendi, and more

If you had sported tiger stripes before 2022, you would have been ridiculed or written off as a Joe Exotic wannabe.
As it happens, the tiger is the zodiac animal of the upcoming Chinese New Year, so all nods to the ferocious feline are more than welcome — especially in your wardrobe. Wearing the motif is said to bring you luck, along with colours like fiery red and imperial yellow. Indeed, dressing up for CNY is serious business for those who celebrate it.
It’s a good thing, then, that luxury fashion brands are offering a myriad of stylish ways to incorporate the tiger in your outfit through their CNY collections. Many of these pieces come with a twist, be it through their streetwear sensibilities (check out offerings by Balenciaga, Givenchy and Kenzo) or simply the fact that they come in a colour other than orange (thanks, Gucci and Valentino). None of them go as far as Onitsuka Tiger’s print sweatshirts and tees, whose interpretations of the tiger enters anime territory, but they’re still pretty striking.
Check out our top picks below, and be sure to show off your tiger-themed hauls at your next lohei.
The best Year of the Tiger accessories to wear this CNY:
Look closer and you’ll see that the stripes on this Olympia bag are actually embroidered. That, and the fact that the Burberry bag has Kendall Jenner’s stamp of approval, makes it an enticing accessory to flaunt this festive season.
Justin Bieber’s favourite Balenciaga sneakers have been given a fiery facelift. The various panels of the Runner trainers now come in hues borrowed from tiger stripes that will turn heads long after the Lunar New Year. What’s more, the shoes are crafted without leather, which means that no animals were harmed in the making of Balenciaga’s tribute to the tiger.
Regardless of whether you actually have the cigars for it, this Berluti leather case is a beautiful piece of work that’s worth owning. Crafted in Italy, the accessory boasts an antique feel thanks to its Venezia leather that comes in a Cacao Intenso patina. The leather is an artistic canvas that features not just Berluti’s signature Scritto motif, but also a tattooed tiger for the special occasion. Get yours today in Berluti boutiques in Singapore.
For the festive season, Saint Laurent has unveiled a striking tiger print that appears on knitted cardigans, jackets, button-downs and T-shirts. But it’s perhaps the most wearable on this satin handbag, which will easily fit your smartphone, wallet, and all those angbaos you collect.
The tiger is no stranger to the Gucci world, which has embraced all sorts of animal motifs in its nature-inspired textiles. Here, the Italian brand’s beloved Jackie 1961 handbag is adorned with a 1960s illustration by Vittorio Accornero (AKA the artist behind Gucci’s Flora print). The pastel hues, which are borrowed from traditional Chinese art, make the handbag an elegant option for your CNY celebrations.
The tiger is practically synonymous with Kenzo, so it’s no surprise that the fashion brand delivered a covetable Chinese New Year capsule collection. Amidst the sweaters, T-shirts, bags and even iPhone cases, what stood out is this baseball cap, whose textured embroidery appears neon across a black canvas.
Sometimes, a little goes a long way. The Nano version of Fendi’s Baguette bag certainly impresses with its functionality (it’s roomy enough to fit your keys, cards, and AirPods) and versatility (attach it your handbag or belt with ease). But it will truly wow the crowd in this vibrant jacquard fabric, which nods to the fur of the Siberian tiger.
Without compromising comfort, Givenchy has combined two lucky symbols in this hooded cotton sweatshirt: the colour red, and a ferocious tiger motif. Use the pockets on the front to stash your red packets.
Coach’s tongue-in-cheek take on 2022’s zodiac animal is seen on hoodies, tees, and this canvas and leather tote bag. Rexy, the dino mascot of the New York label, is featured clad in a tiger costume. The nods to the animal continues on the bag’s striped strap, altogether creating a functional and fun accessory.
You’re not limited to orange hues this CNY. Consider Valentino’s signature pink, which enlivens this bucket hat. There’s a story behind the stripes, too: they’re taken from the Italian luxury brand’s Fall/Winter 1967 collection, and promptly immortalised when the world’s first supermodel, Veruschka, was photographed in a coat from the collection. Find this stylish piece in Valentino’s Marina Bay Sands boutique.