Coach brings vintage bags galore to its first pop-up store in Singapore

In the legacy of Coach, the turnlock is an unassuming yet omnipresent detail.

That little piece of brass hardware can be found across handbags, clutches, tote bags, duffels and crossbody pouches by the New York fashion brand. But its origins have little to do with fashion: in 1964, Coach designer Bonnie Cashin took the toggle that secured the roof of her 1940s convertible and put it onto bags, and the rest was history.

History is what you’ll find at the new Coach pop-up store, Tomorrow’s Vintage, that has arrived on 1 Teck Lim Road. After a series of inventive fashion films and runway shows, the new space is one of the ways that the American label is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The pop-up store, which you won’t miss because it’s housed within a conservation shophouse painted in warm, welcoming yellow, gives visitors a chance to appreciate Coach’s craftsmanship. Although it now offers fun, everyday clothing designed by creative director Stuart Vevers, the brand started out with a line of leather goods made covetable by the genius of its first creative director, Bonnie Cashin.

You’ll find a rainbow of her original designs like the Cashin or the Ergo on display at the pop-up store, specially flown in from Coach’s archives in New York. If you’re looking to shop, there are plenty of options around the space, which is modelled after old Coach stores. There is the Turnlock Clutch or the aforementioned Ergo bag, both archival styles that have been re-released as part of The Coach Originals collection.

There are also pre-owned, vintage Coach bags that have been restored and put up for sale, with all of their original character and quirks. These are the bags that would win over the Gen-Z fashion fans who have been showing off their prized (and sometimes pre-loved) Coach purchases on TikTok.

The Tomorrow’s Vintage pop-up isn’t merely sentimental, and all that history is balanced with a hope for the future — that we will treasure our timeless, well-made Coach bags for the years to come.

That’s why the store also includes the famous Coach craftsmanship bar. Customers can get their leather goods polished, monogrammed or customised at the hands of specialists who have been trained by Coach’s master craftsman in New York. And for a local touch, they can have their bags painted by artist Tiffany Lovage (from 3 to 5 September) or embroidered by Zoey Wong (from 27 to 29 August, and from 10 to 12 September).

If nothing else, we recommend making the trip to the unique pop-up for its mood-boosting ambience, and its matching playlist curated by Brooklyn’s Big Crown Records.









Coach’s Tomorrow’s Vintage store will run through 12 September at 1 Teck Lim Road Singapore 088379. It will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12pm to 9pm.

Header photo credit: Coach