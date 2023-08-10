Your basic Crocs have nothing on these trippy Palace Mellow Clogs collab

Palace and Crocs have reconnected once again this year for two new colourways of Mellow Clogs.

Reminding us that summer is far from over, Palace puts together a sped-up teaser which documents the team’s journey from London Heathrow Airport to the beaches of Los Angeles.

The versatility of the foam slip-ons are on full display as they make their way across pavement, sand, ocean and carpet. While past collaborations maintained the Classic Clog silhouette, this year’s offerings utilise the Unisex Mellow Clog as the canvas of choice.

Palace x Crocs Mellow Clogs: Drop details and more

Arriving in “Brown & Bone” and “Celery” colour options, the upcoming clogs feature fluid lines and marbling across the uppers. Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo is fixed on the textured footbed and a triangular cutout is positioned across the laterals. If anything, these make your regular Crocs look hella boring.

Palace’s Fall 2023 Week 2 drop will happen in-stores and online starting tomorrow, 11 August on the brand’s official webstore. The range will arrive in Japan on 12 August on the Palace Japan webstore and launch on the official “Palace_Skateboards” WeChat store on the same day.

Meanwhile, Crocs will launch the collaborative Mellow Clogs on 15 August.