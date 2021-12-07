What’s a better Christmas gift than a customised Balenciaga bag? Get one here

A Balenciaga bag already sits high on many Christmas wishlists, but now the French luxury brand is letting you make that gift even more special.

Just in time for the holiday season, Balenciaga is giving customers a chance to customise (or vandalise) its Hourglass handbag, Downtown shoulder bag, or Explorer crossbody with their selection of initials by a drip paint artist.

The graffiti effect is as edgy as anything creative director Demna Gvasalia has put on the runway, with the bonus that it’ll add a personal touch to your Christmas gift of choice. Simply ask for the recipient’s initials to be scrawled out, or paint out an anniversary date.

The (complimentary) customisation service will be offered at the Balenciaga boutique at Paragon Orchard on 11 and 12 December, from 11.00am to 8.00pm. Besides Balenciaga’s signature It-bags, there is also an array of leather goods that the service can be applied to — simply enquire in-store. Oh, and while you’re doing you’re shopping, you’ll also get to enjoy festive-themed cookies, courtesy of Balenciaga.

Of course, social distancing measures are still in place, so be sure to book an appointment with the Balenciaga boutique ahead of your visit, either by calling the store (+65 6732 0207) or dropping an email to paragon@balenciaga.com.

Header photo credit: Balenciaga