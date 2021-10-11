Customise your Balenciaga bag with Halloween-style drip paint this week

A Balenciaga bag is enough to turn heads on its own, but now the French luxury brand is letting you inject even more personality into its accessories.

For this week only, Balenciaga is giving customers a chance to customise (or vandalise) their beloved Hourglass handbag, Downtown shoulder bag, or Explorer crossbody with their selection of initials by a drip paint artist.

The graffiti effect is as edgy as anything creative director Demna Gvasalia has put on the runway, with the bonus that it’ll make your accessories look ready for Halloween (especially if you choose to go for red paint on black leather).

The (complimentary) customisation service will be offered at the Balenciaga boutique at Marina Bay Sands on 15 and 16 October, from 11.00am to 8.00pm. Besides Balenciaga’s signature It-bags, there is also an array of leather goods that the service can be applied to — simply enquire in-store. And, if you’re a Sands Rewards Member, you’ll also get to enjoy 2X Instant Rewards with any purchase during those two days.

Of course, social distancing measures are still in place, so be sure to book an appointment with the Balenciaga boutique ahead of your visit, either by calling the store (+65 6688 7157) or dropping an email to mbs@balenciaga.com.

If you need a little inspiration, check out how celebrities like Kim Kardashian have personalised their own luxury handbags with art. And why stop at bags? Be sure to check out the new Runner sneakers while you’re at the store.

Header photo credit: Balenciaga