28 Jul 2021 09:28 AM

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa love the cut out fashion trend — here’s how you can try it

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
This summer, fashion’s biggest style stars are finding new ways to keep and look cool.

Consider it the sartorial successor of the slit skirt: the daring trend encompasses everything from dresses to tops and swimsuits with, well, cutouts. In 2021, we want holes in our sweaters, or slashes at the sides of our summer frocks. The bold among us have even gone one step further, sporting clothes with pelvic cutouts that mimic the very 2000s look of a whale tail.

Among fans of the sexy style is Bella Hadid, who recently walked around Paris with a pair of pants featuring cutouts right below the belly button. The model is very accustomed to showing skin through her fashion-forward ensembles, if you recall her viral Cannes Film Festival look. And she’s not alone: we’ve also seen cutouts on the clothes worn by Instagram’s biggest style stars, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa.

The trend didn’t spring up from nowhere: we first saw it on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways. Hermes’s sensual collection consisted of midriff-baring tops, while we saw holes in place of polka dots on the sweaters at Prada. The likes of Mugler and Y/Project have also been playing around with the peekaboo look for a while now, with the former doing so through their celebrity-favourite catsuits, and the latter offering their street-ready takes on jeans and tank tops.

The best part about the cut out trend is that there are plenty of ways to pull it off, as the #cutoutfashion hashtag on TikTok shows us. Below, we list all the pieces that you can now add to your wardrobe if you’re looking to flaunt your figure.

Header photo credit: @dualipa / Twitter

Jacquemus 'Lucciu' top
1
Jacquemus 'Lucciu' top

Few contemporary fashion brands understand sensuality like Jacquemus. The French fashion brand has offered up a simple enough way to try the trend with its Lucciu top. It’s made from stretch-Lyocell that will nicely hug your figure — except for where the revealing cutout sits. Adjust the sleeves to transform the top into an off-shoulder piece for date night.

Jacquemus 'Lucciu' top
Price
S$225
Shop here
Alo 'Peak' sports bra
2
Alo 'Peak' sports bra

Yes, the trend has infiltrated the world of athleisure, too. You can sweat it out in the cult-favourite Peak sports bra from Los Angeles label, Alo. It’s made from the brand’s stretchy and supportive Airbrush fabric, and its cutouts allow for breathability during your yoga sessions.

Alo 'Peak' sports bra
Price
S$109
Shop here
Cult Gaia 'Emily' ribbed-knit mini dress
3
Cult Gaia 'Emily' ribbed-knit mini dress

If you found yourself lusting over Hailey Bieber’s slinky summer dress from Cult Gaia, you’re not alone. Luckily, the Los Angeles label has plenty of similar styles on offer — like this Emily mini dress made from a ribbed knit that will accentuate your figure. Throw on a pair of square-toe sandals to complete the look.

Cult Gaia 'Emily' ribbed-knit mini dress
Price
S$445
Shop here
Dion Lee
4
Dion Lee

Crop tops sure look a lot more fun when they’ve got this much going on. Dion Lee’s sleeveless top comes with both cutouts and a halterneck strap (which are also very in right now). It will look best with a pair of black straight-leg pants.

Dion Lee
Price
S$322
Shop here
P.A.R.O.S.H. cutout-detail jumper
5
P.A.R.O.S.H. cutout-detail jumper

This wool turtleneck sweater from Italian fashion brand P.A.R.O.S.H is probably the only piece on the list that you can actually wear to the office. Its cutout panel sits high enough to not be too revealing, while putting a fun spin on an otherwise conservative fashion staple. Pair it with a pendant necklace to play up the peekaboo effect.

P.A.R.O.S.H. cutout-detail jumper
Price
S$294
Shop here
Miaou 'Ryder' pants
6
Miaou 'Ryder' pants

If you’re brave enough to step out in pelvic cutouts, this is the pair to do so with. It’s by Los Angeles label Miaou, which started off with a mission to create the perfect pair of pants. This one is made from stretch viscose-jersey and features some flattering flares. And those cutouts are layered with lace-up detailing that looks very pop-punk, if you really want to be on-trend. Take a page from Bella Hadid’s style and wear it with a pair of heels and simple black tank top.

Miaou 'Ryder' pants
Price
S$231.20
Shop here
Christopher Esber wrapped tie skirt
7
Christopher Esber wrapped tie skirt

Christopher Esber is a name that inevitably comes up when talking about the cutout trend, given that the Australian label has made that its very signature. Among the brand’s most-wanted pieces are its dresses with ties and universally flattering loophole maxi skirts — like this one, which is glamorously cut from glossy silk.

Christopher Esber wrapped tie skirt
Price
S$609
Shop here
Area crystal-embellished cutout jeans
8
Area crystal-embellished cutout jeans

If you’ve consulted our comprehensive guide to jeans, then you already know the styles that work best for you. And if you’d pull off a mid-rise, straight-leg pair, then you should definitely get this one from Area. The New York label’s signature crystals surrounding an adorable heart-shaped cutout on the front of one leg is probably the most fun take on denim that we’ve seen in a while. There’s even a matching jacket.

Area crystal-embellished cutout jeans
Price
S$976
Shop here
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
