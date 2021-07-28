This summer, fashion’s biggest style stars are finding new ways to keep and look cool.

Consider it the sartorial successor of the slit skirt: the daring trend encompasses everything from dresses to tops and swimsuits with, well, cutouts. In 2021, we want holes in our sweaters, or slashes at the sides of our summer frocks. The bold among us have even gone one step further, sporting clothes with pelvic cutouts that mimic the very 2000s look of a whale tail.

Among fans of the sexy style is Bella Hadid, who recently walked around Paris with a pair of pants featuring cutouts right below the belly button. The model is very accustomed to showing skin through her fashion-forward ensembles, if you recall her viral Cannes Film Festival look. And she’s not alone: we’ve also seen cutouts on the clothes worn by Instagram’s biggest style stars, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa.

The trend didn’t spring up from nowhere: we first saw it on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways. Hermes’s sensual collection consisted of midriff-baring tops, while we saw holes in place of polka dots on the sweaters at Prada. The likes of Mugler and Y/Project have also been playing around with the peekaboo look for a while now, with the former doing so through their celebrity-favourite catsuits, and the latter offering their street-ready takes on jeans and tank tops.

The best part about the cut out trend is that there are plenty of ways to pull it off, as the #cutoutfashion hashtag on TikTok shows us. Below, we list all the pieces that you can now add to your wardrobe if you’re looking to flaunt your figure.

Header photo credit: @dualipa / Twitter