This summer, fashion’s biggest style stars are finding new ways to keep and look cool.
Consider it the sartorial successor of the slit skirt: the daring trend encompasses everything from dresses to tops and swimsuits with, well, cutouts. In 2021, we want holes in our sweaters, or slashes at the sides of our summer frocks. The bold among us have even gone one step further, sporting clothes with pelvic cutouts that mimic the very 2000s look of a whale tail.
Among fans of the sexy style is Bella Hadid, who recently walked around Paris with a pair of pants featuring cutouts right below the belly button. The model is very accustomed to showing skin through her fashion-forward ensembles, if you recall her viral Cannes Film Festival look. And she’s not alone: we’ve also seen cutouts on the clothes worn by Instagram’s biggest style stars, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa.
The trend didn’t spring up from nowhere: we first saw it on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways. Hermes’s sensual collection consisted of midriff-baring tops, while we saw holes in place of polka dots on the sweaters at Prada. The likes of Mugler and Y/Project have also been playing around with the peekaboo look for a while now, with the former doing so through their celebrity-favourite catsuits, and the latter offering their street-ready takes on jeans and tank tops.
The best part about the cut out trend is that there are plenty of ways to pull it off, as the #cutoutfashion hashtag on TikTok shows us. Below, we list all the pieces that you can now add to your wardrobe if you’re looking to flaunt your figure.
Header photo credit: @dualipa / Twitter
Few contemporary fashion brands understand sensuality like Jacquemus. The French fashion brand has offered up a simple enough way to try the trend with its Lucciu top. It’s made from stretch-Lyocell that will nicely hug your figure — except for where the revealing cutout sits. Adjust the sleeves to transform the top into an off-shoulder piece for date night.
Yes, the trend has infiltrated the world of athleisure, too. You can sweat it out in the cult-favourite Peak sports bra from Los Angeles label, Alo. It’s made from the brand’s stretchy and supportive Airbrush fabric, and its cutouts allow for breathability during your yoga sessions.
If you found yourself lusting over Hailey Bieber’s slinky summer dress from Cult Gaia, you’re not alone. Luckily, the Los Angeles label has plenty of similar styles on offer — like this Emily mini dress made from a ribbed knit that will accentuate your figure. Throw on a pair of square-toe sandals to complete the look.
This wool turtleneck sweater from Italian fashion brand P.A.R.O.S.H is probably the only piece on the list that you can actually wear to the office. Its cutout panel sits high enough to not be too revealing, while putting a fun spin on an otherwise conservative fashion staple. Pair it with a pendant necklace to play up the peekaboo effect.
If you’re brave enough to step out in pelvic cutouts, this is the pair to do so with. It’s by Los Angeles label Miaou, which started off with a mission to create the perfect pair of pants. This one is made from stretch viscose-jersey and features some flattering flares. And those cutouts are layered with lace-up detailing that looks very pop-punk, if you really want to be on-trend. Take a page from Bella Hadid’s style and wear it with a pair of heels and simple black tank top.
Christopher Esber is a name that inevitably comes up when talking about the cutout trend, given that the Australian label has made that its very signature. Among the brand’s most-wanted pieces are its dresses with ties and universally flattering loophole maxi skirts — like this one, which is glamorously cut from glossy silk.
If you’ve consulted our comprehensive guide to jeans, then you already know the styles that work best for you. And if you’d pull off a mid-rise, straight-leg pair, then you should definitely get this one from Area. The New York label’s signature crystals surrounding an adorable heart-shaped cutout on the front of one leg is probably the most fun take on denim that we’ve seen in a while. There’s even a matching jacket.