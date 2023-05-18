Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is the new face of Zegna

A day after he made an appearance dressed in Zegna at the Opening Ceremony of the Festival de Cannes, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is announced as the global testimonial for the brand.

He is the main antagonist Le Chiffre in the twenty-first James Bond film, ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), he is Igor in ‘Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky’ (2008), Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ (2022) and also Jürgen Voller, a Nazi villain in the upcoming ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is a man who plays many shades of grey in his movies, but it’s the one that he wears that is of recent interest to us. As the new face of Zegna, Mads Mikkelsen’s poignant presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 is what the buzz is really about. Astutely dressed in a custom-made look for the Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony, he was the epitome of the modern man.

Meanwhile, the official image (pictured on top) might be black-and-white but in reality, Mikkelsen wears a ZEGNA Oasi Linen vicuna overshirt, Oasi Cashmere vicuna coloured crewneck with off-white pants. The vicuna hue, named after the South African llama is one that perfectly compliments Mikkelsen’s earthy personality. Talking about this new alliance, Mads Mikkelsen shares, “I am very pleased to officially join the ZEGNA family. Alessandro Sartori’s vision of the modern style is inspiring, and his sophisticated aesthetic is truly authentic.” From red-carpet events to movie promotions, Mikkelsen regularly dons Zegna creations which is why this new synergy makes perfect sense. For instance, he was recently spotted a similar ZEGNA Oasi Cashmere Overshirt for an event in London.