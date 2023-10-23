Bali’s Desa Potato Head launches a vacation wear collection

Discover sustainable vacation wear as Bali’s infamous Desa Potato Head introduces their official merch that blends style and sustainability beautifully.

Potato Head has recently launched its official merchandise line to celebrate everyday life in the Potato Head Village. Before this release, the brand collaborated with talented artists and companies like Stussy, Peggy Gou, Wacko Maria, Dover Street Market, and Neighborhood. However, this latest collection is a bit different. It merges Balinese craftsmanship with today’s modern design aesthetics, producing unique vacation wear that pays homage to music, culture, and the island’s eco-conscious ethos.

Potato Head launches a vacation wear collection

Potato Head’s new collection draws inspiration from a diverse range of influences. It incorporates different visual and stylistic fragments to create a unique piece of clothing that tells the story of Balinese culture. Each item encapsulates the spirit of life at Desa. Whether it’s the cherished record sleeves, Bali’s Homegrown zine’s vivid graphics, or the island’s gecko, their latest line showcases these visuals.

As this idyllic creative village stays true to its sustainability commitment, its vacation wear collection uses recycled and environmentally friendly materials. And they are honestly so cute. For instance, their Eco Vero shirts give off such Bali vibes with its vibrant, floral and animal prints. Plus, the Ecovero material makes the top very breathable, and that’s important when the Balinese sun is blazing. They also sell recycled nylon shorts that make you look good and are great for the environment. Besides clothing, the collection also has handcrafted silver jewellery that you must check out, such as the snake bangle or the gecko necklace.

To purchase the official merchandise, please visit Desa Potato Head in Bali or shop via the website here.

[All Images Courtesy of Desa Potato Head]