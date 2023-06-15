What to expect from the Dioriviera pop-up and Dior Cafe at Desaru Coast’s Ember Beach Club

In case you haven’t heard, Dior is hosting a Dioriviera takeover with an immensely chic pop-up, as well as a Dior Cafe, at One&Only Desaru Coast’s Ember Beach Club from now till 6 August 2023.

Ready to get away and escape to a fun-filled paradise unlike any other in town? This summer, there’s only one place you need to be, and it’s one where life-size Toile de Jouy drawings come to life. For the first time ever, Dior will be hosting a one-of-a-kind takeover in Malaysia.

Dioriviera pop-up and Dior Cafe at Desaru Coast: What to expect

Celebrating the launch of the latest Dioriviera capsule collection, the much anticipated event will be held at One&Only Desaru Coast’s iconic Ember Beach Club. In addition to the Pop-Up, there will also be a Dior Café, which was previously available in Kuala Lumpur for a limited period. Chef Raymond Tham of Beta and Skillet has curated a Maison-inspired menu that comprises Malaysian flavours.

It’s the perfect mise-en-scene, don’t you think? While you enjoy the serene beach and relaxing resort vibe, you can browse through everything that the Maison will be showcasing. This Dioriviera capsule collection — designed by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri — will feature the fundamentals of Dior; reinvented while maintaining the charming spirit of exploration. Prepare to be immersed in the allure of the Dior dream as you take a look at everything from ready-to-wear and accessories, to shoes and handbags.

At the Dioriviera takeover, you can also get close and personal with Dior Maison items. Expect to be enchanted by the Toile de Jouy Sauvage, a refreshed variation of the Dior icon. Now, it’s even more holiday-ready as it appears on Maison signatures such as the Dior Silk Top and scarves as well as bags such as Lady Dior Wicker, Dior Book Tote and Lady D-Lite. Created to seem porcelain-like with its soft shades, Toile de Jouy Sauvage is available in blue, cream, grey and pink.

What else can you expect? It’s all about joyful moments at the takeover and Dior will be using captivating Dior Maison designs to intensify the already exceptional setting. At Ember Beach Club, look forward to mingle and take photos with the likes of a surfboard, deckchairs and life-size toile de Jouy drawings of animals. It’s a celebration of continuous enchantment and Dior invites everyone to step into this mesmerising world — available from now till 6 August 2023.

How to get to the Dioriviera Pop-Up at Ember Beach Club at One&Only Desaru Coast

The limited time pop-up at the five-star property is open to public, and you can get there from Singapore via the specially-designed and very Instagrammable Dioriviera ferry that departs daily. Trust us, you won’t miss it.

Ferry schedule for the Dioriviera pop-up and Dior Cafe at Desaru Coast:

Daily 0830hrs departure from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and 1730hrs from Desaru Coast Terminal until 26th June 2023.

After 26th June 2023, the ferry will operate between Thursday to Monday. It will operate with the same departure timing from TMFT and DCFT.

The Dioriviera Pop-Up at Ember Beach Club opens from 10.00AM to 8.00PM while the Dior Café opens from 10.30AM to 10.00PM. Book your spot here.

Video credit: Ken Chan Production

Image credit: Eric Chow