Be first to see Dior’s dreamy dresses from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is back, and with it comes the extravagant creations of the world’s biggest luxury fashion brands. Our highlight for Day One? Dior, of course.

The French fashion house will unveil its Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection in a couple of hours. There aren’t many details on it yet, but Dior has shared a teaser video showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of the collection. Expect perfectly-placed pearls, crystals and sequins upon layers of lace and tulle. It’s a dreamy combination of materials that creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has returned to throughout her helm at the Maison, and one that has enchanted celebrities from Anya Taylor-Joy to Blackpink’s Jisoo.

The Dior Haute Couture SS22 fashion show will go live tonight, 24 January, at 9:45 (Singapore time). Tune in below to be one of the first to see it.

Header photo credit: Dior