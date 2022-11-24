Dior launches a re-edition of Princess Diana’s iconic Lady Dior bag

Just as the brand new fifth season of The Crown dropped on Netflix on 9 November, fashionistas across the globe have been lapping up the iconic looks of the queen of fashion, Princess Diana. One of the biggest style statements that have transcended time and trends is her Lady Dior bag, and if you were hankering around one that’s as chic as hers, we bring good news. Dior has released a re-issue of Princes Diana’s most iconic bag.

Rightly known as the ‘People’s Princess’, Lady Di’s every royal appearance was considered holy grail by the style critics of the world. Timeless, elegant, often edgy and unapologetically progressive, this royal loved to set trends for generations to follow.

Princess Diana has accessorised this particular handbag many times, including the MET Gala of 1996, and has gone on record to claim her special affection for the same. With the new season of The Crown reigning in the popularity charts on Netflix according to Variety, the Lady Dior bag is back in demand and how.

More about the Lady Dior bag

You might know the Lady Dior bag to be named after the former Princess of Wales herself, but it was actually formerly called Chouchou by the Maison before Lady Di popularised it. The iconic bag first came in the possession of Princess Diana in 1995 while attending the opening of Paul Cézanne retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris. The First Lady of France Madame Bernadette Chirac gifted her this bag and the royal never stopped wearing it.

In fact, she had famously requested the same bag in navy blue colour to match her dazzling eyes.

How much does the Lady Dior Re-Edition in Blue Satin cost?

The bag – characterised by its classic rhinestone Dior charms and crystal hardware – comes in three different sizes and numerous colours, created and perfected by the luxury fashion house for decades.

Priced at 5,000 euros (approx. S$7,140), the bag will be available in a limited edition of 200 pieces. And if you needed more inspiration as to how to style this timeless carrier, simply pay close attention to season five of the Netflix series The Crown, which chronicles Princess Diana’s rise as an international style icon with the bag.

(Hero and featured image credit: Dior)