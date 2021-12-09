Why Dior Men’s next fashion show is in London (and how you can watch)

For the first time in 74 years, Dior Men is presenting a fashion show in London.

This week, the French luxury brand will showcase its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show at the UK capital, instead of Paris where it unveiled its last collection made in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

The surprise location holds a special significance to Dior Men creative director Kim Jones, who was born in London. The city is also home to the British designer’s fashion school, the prestigious Central Saint Martins, where his graduate collection caught the attention of John Galliano. London’s culture and fashion history are also huge influences on Jones’ designs for both Dior Men and Fendi, and previously for Louis Vuitton.

Although based in Paris, Dior itself has previously crossed the Channel to stage a fashion show in London. The event, held in 1947, was attended by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. The Maison also presented its women’s Resort 2017 collection at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.

In a statement, Dior CEO Pietro Beccari shared: “We are proud and excited to be bringing this unique event to life in London, a particularly symbolic destination dear to Monsieur Dior and the House since 1947. London is, of course, also the city closest to Kim Jones’ heart, where he was born and where he lives, which inspires him with its inexhaustible creativity and which he loves deeply.”

Under the helm of Kim Jones, Dior has taken its menswear fashion shows beyond its base in Paris. The luxury brand has held physical spin-off shows for its customers in cities like Miami and Tokyo. Last year, it virtually presented its F/W 2020 collection, made with traditional Chinese textile techniques, in Beijing.

Watch: Dior Men Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show, live from London

What can we expect from Dior Men’s London showcase? Well, on the front row, we might see British celebrities like Robert Pattinson, David and Victoria Beckham, whom Kim Jones counts as friends. The designer’s favourite British models, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, may even make a surprise appearance on the catwalk. As for the clothes themselves, the teaser above tells us they have something to do with On The Road, the 1957 novel by American writer and Beat icon Jack Kerouac.

Want to be among the first to see the collection? Tune in to the livestream below on Friday, 10 December, at 3.00am (Singapore time).

Header photo credit: Dior | Featured photo credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior