Watch: Dior Men F/W 2022 fashion show celebrates the magic of Paris
21 Jan 2022 05:32 PM

Watch: Dior Men F/W 2022 fashion show celebrates the magic of Paris

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
If you have ever been to Paris, then you know that there is a sense of wonder that comes with strolling along its beautiful streets. Fashion designer Kim Jones certainly does, going by the looks of his upcoming Dior Men fashion show.

Following Virgil Abloh’s last Louis Vuitton show, which was charged with emotion and surrealism, the Dior Men presentation will continue to enchant the fashion world. Perhaps with art, as the brand’s creative director is partial to partnerships with the world’s most exciting talents today. But what we will definitely see is Paris, put front and centre, in all its splendour.

In a teaser for the Dior Men Fall/Winter 2022 runway show, the French luxury brand asked three models to share what they love about the fashion capital. We are also offered a glimpse of Jones’ latest collection, which has a mix of elegant tailoring with stylish, monogrammed berets. It’s no surprise, then, that the fashion show is set in the heart of the French city itself.

You can see the collection in its entirety tonight, when Dior Men’s fashion show premieres through the livestream below. Be sure to tune in on 21 January, 10.00pm (Singapore time).

Header photo credit: Dior

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
