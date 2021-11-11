Sehun shows off the new Saddle Bag from the Dior and Sacai collection

The Dior and Sacai capsule collection is now in stores, and what better way to announce it than through a campaign starring K-Pop star Sehun?

The two fashion brands first teased the surprise collaboration in June. Dior Men designer Kim Jones worked with Sacai’s Chitose Abe to create an array of menswear pieces, including ready-to-wear, accessories and jewellery.

The capsule collection also debuts a new logo: the “i” in “Dior” stitched over with the Sacai name in black. This is the first time that the French luxury fashion brand has altered its brand logo, which appears across jackets in technical fabrics (a Sacai signature).

The Dior Saddle Bag has also gotten a makeover. Now featuring extra front pockets and a bottle holder, the Maison’s bestselling bag has become both fashionable and functional, no doubt thanks to Sacai’s streetwear-minded designer. The collection encompasses various styles like the Mini Saddle, the Saddle Shopper and the Saddle Soft Bag, on top of the regular Saddle Bag which was modelled by Dior ambassador, Sehun.

In a series of photos for W Korea, the South Korean musician shows off the new pieces, such as the limited-edition bracelet that combines the Maison’s CD logo with Sacai’s trademark pearls, as well as a pair of chelsea boots.

Where to shop the Dior and Sacai collection in Singapore

The Dior and Sacai collection is now available both in stores and online. There’s also a dedicated pop-up in Tokyo, which will soon travel to locations in Beijing and Taichung. In Singapore, you can get your hands on the limited-edition pieces at the Dior boutiques in Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard. Take a closer look at some of the available products below.

Header photo credit: W Korea / Instagram