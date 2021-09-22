Pining for an icy winter getaway? DiorAlps has got you covered

Walking in a Winter Wonderland, donned head-to-toe in Dior.

If you’ve ever stood in front of your wardrobe on the cusp of a season change and, while sifting through the curated selection of heavy knits and butter-smooth suede, thought to yourself, “What I’m really missing are pieces dedicated to snow-capped vistas“, you’ve come to the right place.

Introducing: DiorAlps. Or as creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri describes it, a collection that celebrates “elegance in motion.”

It’s a collection made for all types of movement: skiing down off-piste slopes to carving angels in the snow; running, jumping, tumbling into sky-high powdery piles. Sipping cocoa in wooden chalets après ski. Sitting pretty on cable-line chair lifts. Hitting gnarly somersaults in mid-air.

This is Dior caught in adventure mode; made for the ones who excite at the notion of a little rough-and-tumble in the snow –– but with the distinct Maria Grazia Chuiri femininity that she instills in each of her collections. Refined riffs on all your ski-wear staples.

Red, white and blue shades are strung through the pieces via colour-blocked stripes and Fair Isle-esque intarsia; don’t sleep on the exclusive ski goggles. And closer inspection will reveal some notable enduring House codes. The signature DiorStar, from the gold-tone metal charm originally strung from the handles of a Dior shopping bag, now emblazoned across sweatshirts, gilets, pom-pom woolly hats and knitted socks.

Mesmerising rows of the navy DiorOblique awash upon technical pieces –– jackets, snowsuits and a chunky nylon snow boot made for treading in compact snow. And then, the emblematic Mizza leopard print, which first appeared in an early Christian Dior collection in 1950s as a sumptuous coat, designed in celebration of the couturier’s muse Mizza Bicard, and revived by Maria Grazia Chuiri for Fall 2021, and now, this love letter of a collection to “escape and the magic of the mountains.”

Slim chance catching a quick flight to Niseko for a weekend of chasing the alpine sun, but it’s always nice to dream. Especially when it’s a dream featuring Dior.

Check out the entire DiorAlps capsule collection online and shop the pieces at Dior boutiques islandwide.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

(All images: Estelle Hanania for Dior)