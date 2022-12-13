The most stylish laptop bags for men that are sturdy and durable

Be it an office wear accessory or a casual bag to carry along when meeting friends, a laptop bag can come in handy anytime. This calls for the best laptop bags for men that will not only help you store your device safely during travels but will also make you look chic and stylish.
Gone are the days of bulky laptops that came with heavy adapters which required carrying them in a suitably large bag. Today’s laptops are sleek and can easily fit into stylish laptop bags specially curated for men.
How to choose the best laptop bags for men?
Device compatibility
From mini laptops to those with bigger screens, the market is brimming with a wide range of laptops of different sizes. As such, it is important to choose a laptop bag that is compatible with your device.
A laptop bag that fits a 15.6-inch laptop is usually the best option to go for. Such a bag for men provides ample space to accommodate your laptop along with its charger, mouse, mouse pad and other gadgets. The bag can be ideal for the same-sized or smaller laptops that you may purchase later.
Space for other essentials
An essential feature when looking for a functional laptop bag is enough space to carry other items besides the laptop and its charger. Ensure the bag has zippers and compartments. There should be space to accommodate a notebook, a lunchbox, a phone and a couple of files, among other things as well.
An excellent choice with this feature would be the Diesel Multiple Patch-Pocket Laptop Bag (Buy it for SGD 519 on Farfetch). It comes with a dedicated laptop section, tablet pouch and other compartments.
Water resistance
Keep your laptop safe during the rainy season with a laptop bag that is water-resistant. Remember, most laptop bags are water-resistant but not waterproof. This means your bag will prevent water from seeping inside for some time. However, exposure to rain for a long time will ultimately let the water inside.
Straps and handles
The best laptop bags come with a main handle and detachable shoulder straps. While the main handles are suitable for short commutes, the shoulder strap ensures comfort during longer ones. You must also check for durability and padding in the straps and handles of your laptop bag that enhances comfort.
Check out some of the best-looking work and laptop bags for men
(Main image: Courtesy nappy/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Andrew Nee/Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tumi Bradner Nylon Tricot Laptop Backpack
- Aspinal Of London Mount Street Full-Frain Leather Laptop Bag
- Karl Lagerfeld K/Mono Klassic briefcase
- Zegna Waffle-Texture Laptop Bag
- Emporio Armani Logo-Plaque Laptop Case
- Tommy Hilfiger Logo-Print Laptop Bag
- Smythson Top-Handle Leather Laptop Bag
- Clavin Klein Leather-Look Laptop Lag
- Diesel Multiple Patch-Pocket Laptop Bag
- Burberry Check-Pattern Briefcase
The Tumi Bradner Nylon Tricot Laptop Backpack is a versatile bag which will last for a long time. It is made of strong nylon tricot and trimmed in leather. It features multiple pockets with a main compartment big enough to store a 14 inch laptop. It also offers zip closure for safety of your valuables and padded shoulder straps for comfort.
Image: Courtesy of Nordstorm
The Aspinal Of London Mount Street Full-Grain Leather Bag is perfect for carrying your laptop. Featuring a classy and sophisticated style with a leather finish, it can house a 14-inch laptop comfortably. Its features include a detachable webbing strap, multiple pockets with zipper and an extra compartment to keep your tablet or mobile.
Image: Courtesy of Selfridges
This laptop briefcase by Karl Lagerfeld is not just functional but also fashionable. This faux leather durable briefcase comes with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap and two top handles. It has a primary compartment and internal slip pocket with zip fastening to carry your other essential items. The two-way zip fastening feature ensures the safety of your valuables.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
Simple, sophisticated, yet stylish the Zegna Waffle Texture Laptop Bag is made of calf leather that maintains its durability. The main compartment of the bag is spacious and has two circular top handles. The top zip fastening feature offers easy access to your valuables while also ensuring their safety.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
The Emporio Armani Laptop Bag is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a stylish as well as durable laptop bag or an office bag. It is available in jet black with a grained texture on it. This bag has two round top handles, pockets with front zip and adjustable shoulder strap.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
A simple and sturdy laptop bag, The Tommy Hilfiger logo-print laptop bag is particularly designed to make travelling with a laptop much easier. Available in navy-blue colour, this bag has a fold-over top and adjustable shoulder strap. The buckle fastening is an added feature that keeps your valuables safe during commutes.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
Made of durable calf leather, this laptop bag by Smythson is a stylish pick for the ones who do not compromise on style. Rounded top handles along with adjustable shoulder straps make carrying your valuables easy and comfortable. Available in the colour taupe brown, it is indeed a unique choice.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
An elegantly designed piece, this black laptop bag by Clavin Klein is made of faux leather and can be availed in black colour. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and two rounded top handles for easy carrying. It also offers front flap pocket for easy access of essential items, top zip fastening and internal slip pocket.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
If you have a lot of items to carry along with your laptop, this bag is for you. Featuring multiple patch-pockets, this laptop bag by Diesel is the perfect pick. It is made of calf leather making it highly durable to wear and tear. It also features double-rounded top handles and a detachable shoulder strap that can be adjusted as needed.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
Featuring a subtle take on Burberry’s signature check pattern this laptop briefcase is designed for functionality and style. The main compartment comfortably houses your laptop along with your other valuables while the top zip fastening ensures their safety. Rounded top handles and detachable shoulder straps give two options of carrying the bag with ease and comfort.
Image: Courtesy of Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Keeping your laptop bag away from dust and water are two primary ways to make it last longer.
Answer: No, all laptop bags aren't waterproof. However, most of them are water resistant. This means they won't get damaged with minor water spillage and can prevent rainwater from entering the bag during drizzles as well.
Answer: Shoulder laptop bags and laptop handbags are equally good. While laptop handbags are great for carrying during short commutes, using a shoulder laptop bag is more convenient during long journeys.
Answer: Amazon, AJIO and Tata Cliq Luxury are some of the best places to avail great deals on laptop bags for men.