Kim Kardashian confirms the Fendi x SKIMS collection — see every look here

The rumours are true: Fendi has in fact teamed up with SKIMS, the shapewear brand founded by Kim Kardashian, for a limited-edition collection.

The collaboration, which fashion industry insiders leaked a week ago, was confirmed by Kardashian herself on Instagram through a series of photos featuring bodysuits, bras and tights in all-over Fendi and SKIMS logos.

Fashion designer Kim Jones, who helms both Dior menswear and Fendi womenswear, had approached Kardashian for the “first of its kind” partnership. “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome,” shared Jones in a press statement. “Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.”

Fendi x SKIMS to offer clothing, bags and more

The Fendi x SKIMS collection draws inspiration from an archival Fendi collection by Karl Lagerfeld in 1979. It’s built around the form-fitting shapewear and lingerie pieces that have become SKIMS’ best-selling products since it launched in 2018. That includes bras, tights, knit crop tops, tank dresses and bodysuits, distinctively embossed with both brands’ logos.

The ready-to-wear collection also expands into swimwear (especially one-piece swimsuits), outerwear such as puffer jackets, and athleisure staples like tracksuits. True to SKIMS’ inclusive ethos, the clothes will be offered in an array of sizes, from XXS to 4X.

There will also be accessories like bags, shoes, sashes and gloves.

When and where will Fendi x SKIMS launch in Singapore?

The upcoming collection will be released on Tuesday, 9 November, at 9.00pm (Singapore time). Local shoppers can now sign up to be notified when it drops on the dedicated website, fendiskims.com. It will also be available at select Fendi stores and retailers around the world. Stay tuned here for updates on its Singapore launch.

While the full collection has yet to be revealed, you can still take a closer look at the key pieces as captured by photographers Steven Meisel, Vanessa Beecroft and Donna Trope below.

Header photo credit: Fendi x SKIMS