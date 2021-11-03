Shop Fendi x SKIMS in Singapore before the rest of the world does

Last week, Kim Kardashian confirmed the news that Fendi and SKIMS have teamed up for a collaboration.

The limited-edition collection, created by Kardashian and fashion designer Kim Jones, was revealed to include logo-covered bodysuits, form-fitting dresses, monogrammed bags and more. Fendi x SKIMS was set to launch worldwide on 9 November, but Christmas has come early for Singapore fans.

That’s because the collection is now available to shop at the Fendi boutique (#01-10) at ION Orchard. That means you have a whole week to get your hands on the pieces (which are sure to sell out, by the way) before everyone else does.

In fact, Singapore is one of only four lucky cities in the world — besides London, Dubai and Tokyo — to pre-launch the Fendi x SKIMS collection. It’s also the first in Southeast Asia to host an exclusive pop-up for the collaboration.

It couldn’t have come at a better time. Kim Kardashian herself has already been spotted in a brown ruched leather dress from the collection, which she paired with leather gloves and snakeskin boots. Celebrities like Heidi Klum and Gwyneth Paltrow have also shared their Fendi x SKIMS unboxing videos on Instagram.

Now you can, too. Just be prepared to spend when you head to the Fendi boutique this week. Prices for Fendi x SKIMS start from US$100 (approx. S$135), and almost every item is available in a range of colours, including taupes, nudes, browns and pinks. Decisions, decisions.

In other SKIMS-related news, the shapewear brand has just launched Silk, which offers a glamorous and sexy take on sleepwear and loungewear. You can shop all nine new styles (with shipping to Singapore!) here.

Header photo credit: SKIMS