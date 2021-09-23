Forget vaccine passports — just wear Valentino’s latest hoodie instead

Just joking, you’ll still need that passport if you want to do imbibe in all of life’s simplest pleasures today, like dining out or escaping the country. If you wanted to show off that you’re a responsible citizen though, this Valentino hoodie is the most stylish way of doing so.

Designed by the house’s creative designer Pierpaolo Piccioli — who was himself inspired by a set of limited edition “Vaccinated” hoodies by Cloney — the black top scores high for getting the message across while contributing to a good cause. The designer even gifted one to Lady Gaga.

All net profits from the limited edition Valentino (V)Vaccinated hoodie will be donated to UNICEF in support of its global COVAX Program, which aims to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

“Ensuring global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly for frontline health workers and those most-at-risk, is the best chance we have to save lives, ensure economies can restart, and provide families with access to the health, education and protection services they need, that is why we are asking everyone, everywhere to join the race to end the pandemic,” said UNICEF’s Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Carla Haddad Mardini.

It helps that the hoodies are chic too; the black jumper sees a bright red Valentino logo and the word “Vaccinated” boldly emblazoned across. This will be the first initiative in the fashion industry to specifically encourage vaccinations.

“Getting vaccinated has become the most effective way to fight this global pandemic, as well as a symbol of respect for others and social responsibility. One cannot hide behind the concept of freedom by deciding not to get vaccinated,” said Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

”Unfortunately, not all countries have equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. With this collaboration, Valentino supports UNICEF in the delivery efforts of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” he added.

The Valentino (V)Vaccinated hoodie will be sold online on Valentino.com at €590 (approx. S$932).