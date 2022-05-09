A full look at the Supreme x Stone Island Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration

Can’t decide between Supreme or Stone Island for the day? The two brands want you to wear both with the freshly announced Supreme x Stone Island Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration.

Now frequent collaborators, the two brands have come together for another sizeable collection that incorporates street-savvy elements throughout plenty of outerwear and classic wardrobe staples.

About the SS22 collaboration

The former is perfect for those planning trips overseas, with exclusive pieces that range from the Reversible Faux Fur Parka that’s reversible, to the Reactive Ice Camp Ripstop Jacket that changes colour depending on the temperature, thanks to its thermo-chromatic fabric. This intelligent little design detail is reminiscent of how camo jacket patterns are often swapped depending on the seasons, and you’ll find this party trick on cargo pants and caps as well.

Other pieces worth snagging at the drop include a water-resistant Cordura shell jacket in black or bright yellow that’s ultra-durable and comes with a faux fur-lined hood, as well as T-shirts that sport the Stone Island/Supreme raised transparent print and a digital print of the Mona Lisa. Expect other streetwear staples like messenger bags, crusher hats, hoodies, and joggers with the collaborative logos too.

Where to purchase the Supreme x Stone Island SS22 collection in Singapore

The collaboration will drop on 12 May 2022 online on Stone Island and Supreme’s e-shop. You can also purchase the pieces at Stone Island’s flagship boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on 14 May.

Scroll down for a full look at the collection: