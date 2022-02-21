5 FW22 trends from New York Fashion Week that you can try now

Today, you can find style inspiration everywhere, from TikTok to TV shows like Euphoria. But there’s nothing like good old Fashion Week to spur you onto trying something new.

The recent Fall/Winter 2022 fashion shows in New York were all about dressing to impress, aligning with our collective attitude towards going out and having fun. Glamour is no longer reserved for nighttime, as we saw plenty of sequins come out to play on the runway. It’s also looks like the season of the revenge dress — with a cutout twist.

For those returning to the office, NYFW showcased plenty of monochrome outfit ideas that will add a pop of colour to your work day. And brown, once seen as boring and drab, is the new black, as demonstrated by the various looks offered by designers. Check out some of them below.

5 FW22 fashion trends to try now:

Cutout fashion

Yes, the cutout craze is still going strong. While previous iterations leaned towards sporty or edgy, the FW22 versions served up sex and came with bite. That’s especially true of Julia Fox’s much-talked-about “revenge dress” at LaQuan Smith, which exemplified how much confidence the Uncut Gems actress had, post-breakup. We saw another slinky dress on Bella Hadid at Michael Kors, which had a perfectly placed cutout to show off her hourglass figure. If you’re stepping out for dinner and drinks, this trend is one sure-fire way to turn heads.

Sheer layering

Another way to get your sultry on this season is through sheer dresses, skirts and tops. Notably, there is a casual attitude to the way those see-through pieces are worn this time around, such as being paired with a sweater or a nondescript skirt. While this trend is an opportunity to show off some skin, it’s also a way to highlight what’s underneath — think a black cutout tank top or a new lingerie purchase.

All-day sequins

Why wait for after dark to get your shine on? This season, the party mood has seeped into daytime dressing, with sequins oh-so-casually appearing on blazers, blouses and midi skirts that you would wear to the office. If you’re worried about looking like a disco ball, an easy way to pull off the look is to get a sequin top that can be readily styled with your go-to work trousers or blazers. Opt for pieces in a neutral hue so that you’ll look professional, even while you sparkle.

Monochrome dressing

If you’ve always been a little hesitant about bright colours, this FW22 trend asks that you embrace a new attitude. On the runway, models were seen in bold hues like red, yellow and hot pink (a standout shade this season) from head to toe. At some shows, accompanying accessories like a leather handbag or a fluffy hat followed the colour palette, which lent some sense of cohesion to multi-textured ensembles. And if you’re worried about being too colourful, be sure to balance the vibrance with black pieces.

Brown on brown

If the other trends are far too frivolous for your taste, then you’ll want to consider this trend instead. For the first time, the often-looked-over shade of brown gets its time in the spotlight, especially through tailored suits (another key trend this season) and other office-appropriate outfits. For this FW22 trend, what will help you out is knowing your skintone: if you lean towards cool, sandy hues will work wonders on you, while everyone else can opt for the earthy chocolate brown, as seen on The Row.

Photo credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images