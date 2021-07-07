Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster sure knows how to pick the coolest creative collaborators, with Ambush being the latest on the list.

Following their sold-out collaboration in 2019, the two brands are joining forces once again for another sunglasses collection, dubbed “Carabiner”. As the name suggests, the collection takes inspiration from the world of climbing, with the eponymous metal loop being a prominent design detail across the new sunglasses dreamed up by Ambush creative director Yoon.

The Gentle Monster x Ambush collection features two new designs: the Carabiner 1 (S$453) and the Carabiner 2 (S$453). The former boasts a thick square frame made of lightweight acetate, so you’ll hardly feel it when you put it on. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be noticed, not with its bold colours — black, blue, and black with trendy orange lenses — or the D-shaped carabiners that grace each temple.

The Carabiner 2 offers a more rounded cat-eye frame for those who prefer curves over the straight lines of the Carabiner 1. Again, the sunglasses are made of acetate and come in the same set of colours, with the all-black pair looking especially retro until you notice the carabiners at the sides.

The metal loops, which are branded with the Ambush logo, are not there merely for aesthetic reasons; they’re also a great place to attach your favourite sunglasses straps or retainers. (You could also customise your shades with the colourful drawstrings that come with your purchase, which are part of the unique packaging that marks the limited-edition Gentle Monster x Ambush collection.) Speaking of functionality, every pair in the Carabiner collection comes fitted with 100% UV protected lenses as well.

But let’s face it: as with everything Gentle Monster releases, the new sunglasses will sell because of their style. The Korean eyewear brand has a track record of turning even the most basic of sunglasses shapes into futuristic designs worthy of a sci-fi flick. In fact, the label did help fuel the Matrix sunglasses trend a couple of years ago.

Gentle Monster’s sleek eyewear, especially those made in collaboration with tastemakers like Diplo and Marine Serre, has already won over the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Blackpink’s Jennie. It won’t be long before the Carabiner sunglasses appear on any one of those It-girls. After all, the new shades come with the Ambush stamp, which is pretty much synonymous with cool. That’s evident in the Japanese streetwear brand’s much-hyped sneaker collaborations with Nike and its founder’s influential role in luxury fashion.

Yoon is chummy with Virgil Abloh, designs jewellery for Kim Jones’ Dior Men collections, and most recently brought her creative flair to collaborations with Bulgari and Moët & Chandon. Through her Gentle Monster collaboration, however, the Korean-American designer also gets a chance to reconnect with her roots — both in terms of design and geography.

“Gentle Monster has been incredible with its unique vision and presence in the industry, pumping out many unique pieces straight from Korea, my motherland,” she said. “I’m proud to announce our second collaboration using our classic motifs found in our jewelry line.”

The Carabiner collection will arrive at all Gentle Monster and Ambush stores around the world tomorrow, 8 July. You can also shop the sunglasses online at gentlemonster.com. But don’t expect them to be available for very long — the last Gentle Monster x Ambush sold out so quickly that it warranted a restock.

Header photo credit: Gentle Monster