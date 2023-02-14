Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela to collaborate on minimalist eyewear

Gentle Monster is no stranger to unexpected yet star-studded collaborations. The South Korean-based luxury eyewear specialist has previously collaborated with both personalities like BLACKPINK’s Jennie and soccer superstar Son Heung-min, and fashion brands like Moncler and Fendi. Now, Gentle Monster will add avant-grade fashion label Maison Margiela to that collaboration list too.

Announced earlier this February, Gentle Monster‘s first collaboration for 2023 kicks off with a bang. This partnership between the stylish Korean eyewear company and Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela first appeared in the latter’s ‘Co-Ed’ 2023 runway presentation in late January 2023 during the last day of Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

What to know about Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster eyewear collaboration

More details of the highly-anticipated collaboration surfaced with Gentle Monster focusing on the eyewear’s intricate features via Instagram and YouTube.

In the YouTube teaser video, an individual in white attire and a pair of gloved hands attempts to trim the two white stitches on each side of the frame on the eyewear with a pair of scissors. These white stitches’ detail is synonymous with Maison Margiela’s iconic branding.

The Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster eyewear is a pair of thick-framed sunglasses in a goggle-eyed style. The design is undeniably sleek, especially the near-seamless hinges on the sides. This eyewear is available either in a monochromatic black or white colour frame and lenses with a chrome finish. Shoppers can also expect a unique collaboration eyewear case to store the sunglasses.

Maison Margiela × Gentle Monster⁣

Embracing the signature four stitches detail—register for the early notification via link in bio. Global launch on February 28th.⁣#MaisonMargielaxGentleMonster⁣#GentleMonster pic.twitter.com/HRm6VHHj5S — GENTLE MONSTER (@_GentleMonster_) February 2, 2023

Gentle Monster added that this collaboration will embrace Maison Margiela’s “signature four stitches detail”. This subtle but recognisable iconic blank label identifies the Parisian brand. “The four stitch details are relentlessly threaded on the sleek acetate frames, embodying the uncompromised value of creativity and self-expression of the two brands,” said Gentle Monster in a Twitter post.

The Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster eyewear collection will launch globally on 28 February. Fans can register for early access notifications and subscribe to updates via Gentle Monster’s website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Gentle Monster)