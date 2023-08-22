Moschino names Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young as its brand ambassador

Moschino has named Tiffany Young of K-pop group Girls’ Generation as the house’s first Korean celebrity ambassador. The announcement was made by the Milan-based luxury fashion brand on 22 August.

As brand ambassador, Young will appear in Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign in September.

Over the years, Young has been the face of prominent luxury brands such as Dior, H&M, Prada, Roger Vivier and Valentino. She has over 15 million fans on Instagram, with whom she shares everything from glimpses of her life to the brands she endorses.

All about Tiffany Young and Moschino announcement

Young is an acclaimed artiste

Born Stephanie Young Hwang, Young is multi-hyphenate film and musical actor, singer, musician. She made her career debut as a member of acclaimed K-pop all-girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007.

She made her solo debut in 2016 and has since delivered hits such as her first EP I Just Wanna Dance, which peaked at No.3 on Billboard World Albums chart in 2016, and singles such as “I Just Wanna Dance,” her English debut “Over My Skin,” and “Born Again,” among others. She released her second EP Lips on Lips in 2019.

Though she left SM Entertainment in 2017 and signed with Sublime Artist Agency in 2022, Young continues to be a member of Girls’ Generation.

She has also successfully juggled a career in films and television. Apart from reality TV shows, Young has also appeared in K-dramas. Her breakthrough role came as Rachel in 2022’s smash hit Reborn Rich, which is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history.

Young is now set to star in several upcoming prominent film productions.

What Moschino and Tiffany Young said about her new role

Young now joins a growing list of influential Korean entertainment icons who are ambassadors of luxury fashion labels such as Giorgio Armani Beauty, Celine, Chanel, and Gucci as well as high-end lifestyle brands including Chivas and Cartier.

Among the several top names from Korean entertainment who are already faces of some of the world’s biggest brands are BTS’ Jimin and Suga, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo, Squid Game stars HoYeon Jung and Lee Jung-Jae, and K-drama icon Song Hye-Kyo, who is one of the richest Korean celebrities in the world.

In a statement, Young said that she is “honoured” to be part of the Moschino family.

“I cannot wait for this exciting journey with such a storied Italian House” she said.

Massimo Ferretti, Chairman of Aeffe S.p.A, said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Tiffany Young to the Moschino family. Her bold singular approach to all facets of music, film and fashion align seamlessly with the brand’s design and commitment to timeless excellence.”

(Hero image: tiffany young/@tiffanyyoungofficial/Instagram; Featured image: Moschino)