Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique

His sculptural heels could be mistaken for works of art, but if the opening party of his Marina Bay Sands boutique just last week was any indication, Giuseppe Zanotti’s shoes were truly made for walking.

Attended by the maestro himself, as well as some of Singapore’s most well-heeled (pun thoroughly intended) fashion crowd, the store showcased the Spring Summer collection within its striking 80-square-metre space, alongside stunning embellishments that are just as bold as his creations. We’re talking gold architectural fixtures, Scotch-brite brass, and suspended lighting that give the space an effortlessly airy and sensual atmosphere.

At the centre of it all sits a display with a frame adorned by a 3D golden pyramid pattern that’s inspired by Zanotti’s archival stiletto sandal. This same motif appears as display pieces for both the men’s and women’s collections.

“With our store in Marina Bay Sands, I wanted to unequivocally reestablish our luxury position,” says Founder and Creative Director Giuseppe Zanotti. “And I wanted to do that by transmitting the brand’s cool sophistication while simultaneously creating a warm, intimate, luxurious environment for our clients.”

Can’t decide on a pair? We’re advocates for treating yourself (especially when it comes to shoes), so here are some of our favourites from the Spring Summer 2023 collection.