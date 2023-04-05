Lifestyle Asia
Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique
Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique

Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique
Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique

His sculptural heels could be mistaken for works of art, but if the opening party of his Marina Bay Sands boutique just last week was any indication, Giuseppe Zanotti’s shoes were truly made for walking. 

Attended by the maestro himself, as well as some of Singapore’s most well-heeled (pun thoroughly intended) fashion crowd, the store showcased the Spring Summer collection within its striking 80-square-metre space, alongside stunning embellishments that are just as bold as his creations. We’re talking gold architectural fixtures, Scotch-brite brass, and suspended lighting that give the space an effortlessly airy and sensual atmosphere. 

At the centre of it all sits a display with a frame adorned by a 3D golden pyramid pattern that’s inspired by Zanotti’s archival stiletto sandal. This same motif appears as display pieces for both the men’s and women’s collections.

“With our store in Marina Bay Sands, I wanted to unequivocally reestablish our luxury position,” says Founder and Creative Director Giuseppe Zanotti. “And I wanted to do that by transmitting the brand’s cool sophistication while simultaneously creating a warm, intimate, luxurious environment for our clients.” 

Can’t decide on a pair? We’re advocates for treating yourself (especially when it comes to shoes), so here are some of our favourites from the Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Intriigo Strap
Intriigo Strap

If you only have the budget for one pair of heels this year, let it be these. These sexy pointed toe mules are the epitome of “less is more”, and are embellished simply with nude, barely-there patent leather straps and a gold buckle. Sure it’s a sky-high 105mm heel, but no pain, no gain, amirite?

Price
S$1,300
Shop here

2 /5

Intriigo Bijoux
Intriigo Bijoux

Parties will never be the same again with this pair. The open-toe sandals come fashioned with patent leather, as well as a sparkly silver metal ankle hardware with crystal-coloured rhinestones to add extra voltage to your outfit.

Price
S$2,040
Shop here

3 /5

Alimha
Alimha

Just in time for the Barbie movie too. This strappy pink number can be dressed up with a slinky maxi dress, or down with your favourite jeans for brunch dates.

Price
S$1,060
Shop here

4 /5

Intriigo
Intriigo

It’s all about the Intriigo this season, and another silhouette that has a choke hold on us is the one that inspired it all. These open and pointed-toe mules come swathed in neon-green patent leather and matching covered stiletto heels, and promises to elevate any outfit in seconds.

Price
S$1,060
Shop here

5 /5

GZ94
GZ94

We get it; some days you just want to be comfortable. The GZ94 is a premium sneaker that’s crafted from white leather, with a white lacquered metal ‘Signature’ detail and silver metal side zippers for a bit of edge. Perfect with everything from a summery dress to distressed jeans for the weekend.

Price
S$920
Shop here
Giuseppe Zanotti unveils his Spring Summer 2023 collection at his new MBS boutique

Shatricia Nair

Managing Editor

Shatricia Nair has a passion for motoring, beauty, and wellness, and is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, retinols, and latest fitness trends. She has nine years of experience writing for digital media, and her bylines have appeared in Prestige, and Augustman. She'll do (almost) anything for good chocolate chip cookies.

