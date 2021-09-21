Home > Style > Fashion > Givenchy pulls a Yeezy with its Monumental Mallow shoes for Fall 2021
Givenchy pulls a Yeezy with its Monumental Mallow shoes for Fall 2021
Style
21 Sep 2021 08:30 AM

Givenchy pulls a Yeezy with its Monumental Mallow shoes for Fall 2021

Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Givenchy pulls a Yeezy with its Monumental Mallow shoes for Fall 2021
Style
Givenchy pulls a Yeezy with its Monumental Mallow shoes for Fall 2021

From Kanye West’s Yeezy offerings to Crocs collaborations, the world has no shortage of weird, wacky shoes. Now, French luxury brand Givenchy is giving us even more options.

Enter the new Monumental Mallow shoes, designed by creative director Matthew M. Williams. We first saw them on Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway show, along with the wilder, wedge versions that drew comparisons to Alexander McQueen’s Armadillo boots and Minnie Mouse’s heels.

You may also like…

While the wedges have already been worn by Kylie Jenner, it’s the Monumental Mallow low shoes that might become the freaky footwear of choice this season. Resembling a minimalist take on the Yeezy Foam Runner, the shoes are marked by their sculptural shape. Each shoe features a square toe, a wavy collar, and raised folds that are reminiscent of the slashes in Lucio Fontana’s paintings. (Coincidentally, Givenchy had previously designed a store inspired by the artist, too.)

The Monumental Mallow low shoes, as seen in the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. (Photo credit: Givenchy)
The Monumental Mallow low shoes, as seen in the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. (Photo credit: Givenchy)

Form is matched by function: the Monumental Mallows, like the Bottega Veneta Puddle boots that became an Instagram sensation last year, are crafted entirely from rubber, making them waterproof. They’re also light and comfortable, and wearing them merely requires you slipping your feet into them.

All of which will make the unisex Monumental Mallows a must-have in many people’s books. Luckily for them, Givenchy is offering the shoes in an array of neutral hues, including pairs in shiny rubber instead of matte. There’s also a “hybrid” version made of mesh and rubber, which comes fitted with their own ribbed knit socks.

All that convenience can be yours for S$1,400. Otherwise, the Givenchy Monumental Mallow low shoes are priced at S$950 for matte styles, and S$1,050 for shiny styles.

Take a closer look at them below.

(Photo credit: Givenchy)
(Photo credit: Givenchy)
(Photo credit: Givenchy)
(Photo credit: Givenchy)
(Photo credit: Givenchy)
(Photo credit: Givenchy)

 

Shop the shoes at Givenchy boutiques or on givenchy.com.

Header photo credit: Givenchy

Givenchy matthew m williams
Pameyla Cambe
Senior Writer
Pameyla Cambe is a fashion and jewellery writer who believes that style and substance shouldn't be mutually exclusive. She makes sense of the world through Gothic novels, horror films and music. Lots of music.
Fashion Style Jewellery
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg